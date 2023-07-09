Aaron Judge Explains Incredible Reason He Sings ‘God Bless America’ During Every Yankees Home Game

Videos by OutKick

The New York Yankees play “God Bless America” during every home game throughout the season. Sometimes, they have a live singer. But mostly, they play Robert Merrill’s recorded version during the seventh-inning stretch. And, Aaron Judge lines up — with his hand over his heart — and sings every word. During every game.

According to NJ.com, the New York Yankees are the only MLB team to feature that song at all 81 games.

“The Yankees are the only team that still plays ‘God Bless America’ at every home game during the regular season and playoffs. Launched in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Yankees started the practice in earnest in 2002 and have never looked back,” the article states.

Aaron Judge comes out of the dugout, takes off his hat, puts his hand over his heart and sings the words. Why?

“Singing ‘God Bless America’ is my sign of respect for the veterans who are being honored on the field,” Judge said, according to NJ.com. “They’re 70 years old, some are 80, some are 90 and can barely walk. You see an old photo of them, their rank, what branch of the service, where they fought. I have nothing but respect for them.”

And, he’s not the only one. New York Yankees players are expected to show their respect during the playing of the song. And most, if not all, do that.

Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Higashioka, Luis Severino, and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees stand for the singing of ‘God Bless America’ during a home game at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It’s funny that fans often consider the New York Yankees the most hated team in all of Major League Baseball.

After years of “buying championships” fans of other teams generally look down upon the Yankees.

But, I think most fans can get behind this action by the team. Showing respect for their country and the veterans is a great gesture by the team.

And in the increasingly anti-American world of professional sports, it’s refreshing to see this tradition endure among the New York Yankees players. It’s especially refreshing to see the team led by captain Aaron Judge.

God Bless America.