Aaron Judge Evades Vaccination Question

Aaron Judge doesn’t appear to be vaccinated and now Yankees fans are having a total meltdown. Judge was asked yesterday if he was vaccinated and he dodged the question like only a lawyer could. Surprising to see the Yankees’ star unprepared for the question although it’s unclear what he’s supposed to say since it’s no one’s business. Overall, he does a pretty good job defending himself.

“I’m so focused on getting through the first games of spring training so I think we’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes. But right now, so many things can change so I’m not really too worried about that right now, Judge said.”

Translation: I’m not vaccinated and if the mandate that requires New York private residents to be jabbed remains, my season’s in jeopardy. Watch:

#Yankees Aaron Judge was just asked if he’s vaccinated and here is how he responded pic.twitter.com/guXUqm4DHX — Randy Miller (@RandyJMiller) March 15, 2022

Yankees Twitter right now is doing their absolute best to play Inspector Gadget as if Aaron Judge owes them details on his vaccination status. Some have defended the New York media in their pursuit to get informed by suggesting it’s their job to ask questions. No, it’s their job to ask questions about baseball and if a rule makes as little sense as this one, go ask New York Mayor Eric Adams when he plans on ditching ridiculous mandates completely void of science.

Yet here we are watching a man paid to play baseball answer questions about a vaccine that didn’t work. Not only did it not work but those that cowered or were forced into complying didn’t get what they were promised:

Peace.

Being left alone was the driving force to million rolling up their sleeves and two years later we’re questioning our athletes again? The madness never ends. Luckily for us, Aaron Judge decided to poke fun of the media with this answer when he was asked to weigh in on the departure of teammates Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez in a deal to the Twins:

Aaron Judge says he spoke to Gary Sanchez & Gio Urshela after the trade earlier this week: On Gary: "To see one of your brothers leave like that, it's a shot in the arm" pic.twitter.com/Oe4S5OFN9g — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 15, 2022

“It was a real shot in the arm,” Judge said. Get wrecked, nerds.