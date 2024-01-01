Fight Erupts At End Of Packers/Vikings Game, Aaron Jones Accidentally Punched By Teammate: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Things got very chippy Sunday night after the Packers beat the Vikings.

Green Bay dominated Minnesota 33-10, and will clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Chicago Bears to close out the season. The Vikings are now 7-9 and almost certainly cooked when it comes to the postseason.

While the Vikings appear to be a lock to watch the playoffs from home, the team at least gave fans some fireworks to close out Sunday night.

A fight broke out between Vikings player Andrew Booth and multiple Packers players after words were exchanged.

Unfortunately for Packers RB Aaron Jones, he got clipped clean across the face by one of his own teammates. Check out the wild video below, and hit me with your

Aaron Jones just took a STRAY in the postgame handshakes



pic.twitter.com/XKr6mCkShO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2024

Aaron Jones punched by own teammate during Packers/Vikings scuffle.

Well, this is going to result in a very awkward locker room conversation for Jones and the player who accidentally punched him in the face.

I wouldn’t ever advise throwing a punch as an adult. Fighting as a little kid is one thing. Fighting as an adult is beyond stupid, other than absolutely emergencies. Nobody is classifying an NFL handshake line as a reason to throw punches.

If you think the Packers should move on from Aaron Jones, you are my enemy. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/pJZ35ZrhAj — Jennifer Kirton (@JenKtn) January 1, 2024

Having said that, if you are going to get in a brawl, you might want to be able to actually hit your target. There’s no better way to find yourself in a bad situation than a little friendly fire.

Aaron Jones appeared to really just be minding his own business, and his reward was getting cracked in the face by his own guy.

Imagine being a fly on the wall as Jones hears an explanation for why his own guy punched him in the face. It was an accident, but something tells me that doesn’t lessen the sting.

Aaron Jones accidentally punched in the face by a teammate during postgame scuffle. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

At least the Packers walked off the field with a win and their playoff hopes are still very much alive. Hopefully that helps ease the pain of taking friendly fire straight to the face. Hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.