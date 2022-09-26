Aaron Donald Reacts To 100th Sack: ‘It’s A Blessing’

It’s no secret that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is one of the NFL’s best defensive players. So it should come as no shock that Donald was pretty quick to reach a very significant milestone: his 100th career sack.

It happened in Donald’s 130th game which came this past weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. He broke through the Cardinals offensive line and chased down quarterback Kyler Murray.

Donald managed to bring Murray down practically by his shoelaces

It was certainly not the most bone-crushing sack of Donald’s career but it looks the same on the stat sheet.

That late first-quarter sack for a 15-yard loss inked Donald’s name in the record book. With it, he reached 100 career sacks faster than anyone ever has before him.

What was Donald’s response to achieving such a major career milestone?

“It’s a blessing,” he told Fox Sports Laura Okmin.

The Rams are now 11-1 vs. the Cardinals and McVay has never lost in Arizona. @LauraOkmin is with @AaronDonald97 following the @RamsNFL Week 3 win against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/reOyuJkgr9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022

“Anytime you put the body of work in and things come into fruition and you accomplish great things, you’re going to be proud of it,” he continued.

Donald and the Rams had just locked up a 20-12 road win over the Cardinals which helped them stay atop the NFC West.

He quickly got past the accolades and took the interview back to focusing on the team.

“Today wasn’t perfect, we did some good things and have some things that need to be cleaned up, but for the most part we won.”

