Aaron Donald Performs Incredibly Strange Choking Drill On Undrafted Rookie

Welcome to the NFL, rook.

Star defensive tackle, and arguably the scariest man in the NFL, Aaron Donald showcased a new technique during Rams training camps that has rookies running for the doors.

Summoning undrafted defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, Donald was spotted during Saturday’s camps grabbing a rookie by the neck and pushing his head back and forth, for no apparent reason.

WATCH:

Aaron Donald’s new offseason workout 💀

pic.twitter.com/6aFbCjqNwX — PFF (@PFF) July 31, 2022

The veteran has been handsy in the past: previously seen attempting to grab opponents by the neck, such as Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle DJ Humphries and former Green Bay Packers guard Lucas Patrick.

Donald’s choking out the rookie wasn’t the only headline to emerge out of LA’s training camps. The eight-time Pro Bowler told the Rams media that he would have retired after the Super Bowl victory if head coach Sean McVay decided to retire.

When you’re the baddest man in the NFL, why not use the rooks as practice dummies …

