A Play on the Total in Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs

Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs, 7:00 ET

We finally got back on the winning ways yesterday with a victory on the Los Angeles Kings. I think I’ve found another one tonight on the ice. Hockey has been good for us this season and despite a few blips, we’ve done well consistently. Consistency is the goal – well, consistently good at least.

The Avalanche are having a really strong season with a 37-22-6 record and they are even pretty solid on the road with a 19-11-1 record. I am impressed with the way that they’ve been playing lately. They’ve won three of their past five and put up some impressive totals – they had eight goals in one game and six in another. They did lose to the Maple Leafs in the first matchup between the two squads earlier in the year. I am expecting that Alexandar Georgiev is in the net tonight for the Avalanche and he does give them the best chance to win. He allows 2.65 goals per game on average. He was in the net for the game against the Maple Leafs the first time and allowed five goals in just 35:24 before he was pulled from the game. He’s just 3-3 in his last six starts and has allowed at least three goals in four of those games.

The Maple Leafs are a very tough team to beat at home. They’ve only lost seven games at home in regulation and another four in overtime. Over half of their wins have been on home ice as well. They are also playing pretty good hockey lately. They lost their last game, and that was a home game, but it was a very competitive one. They also have put up 17 goals in the past five games. The problem is that they’ve also allowed 15 in the same timeframe. The Maple Leafs have lost two games in a row at home just twice this season. Ilya Samsonov is likely to maintain the crease for Toronto tonight. He’s allowing just 2.41 goals per game. He was not in the net for the first game against the Avalanche. He’s allowed at least three goals in his past two games and the Maple Leafs have split those two games.

I think this is a good opportunity for the Maple Leafs to win this game at -140, but this might be a bit too high for me to play. I am going to take over 6.5 in this game. Both goalies are really talented, but so are these offenses, and they are playing in some higher scoring games. Maybe I’ll sprinkle on the moneyline.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024