The Trailer For ‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Is Unbelievably Unnerving

The trailer for “A Murder at the end of the World” is out, and it might make the hair on your neck stand up.

The plot of the highly-anticipated FX series with Clive Owen is described as, “A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series featuring a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker “Darby Hart.” Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life.”

The plot is definitely intriguing, and once you see a trailer, it’s going to be hard to think that it’s not going to be worth checking out.

Give it a watch below. It’s very unnerving and sinister.

“A Murder at the End of the World” looks very interesting.

What are we all thinking? I think it looks fascinating, and we all know FX pumps out great content. It’s the network responsible for “Justified,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “Always Sunny” and plenty of other major hits.

Now, it’s bringing fans a mysterious murder mystery set in an isolated location. I’m sold. You don’t even need to say anything else. I’m all in!

Seriously, look at this photo from the show. What is going on?

The cast for “A Murder at the end of the World” doesn’t feature a ton of huge names, but Clive Owen is a legit star.

I’ll always give anything he’s in a chance ever since I saw “Inside Man.” That man’s ability to be sinister and terrifying while barely speaking is incredible. It rivals Walton Goggins’ ability to do the same.

Clive Owen stars in the new FX series “A Murder at the end of the World.” (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can catch “A Murder at the end of the World” starting November 14 on Hulu. I am looking forward to it and can’t wait to see what viewers get.