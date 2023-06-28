FX Drops Teaser For Sinister New Murder Mystery

Videos by OutKick

FX’s upcoming limited series “A Murder at the End of the World” looks loaded with potential.

FX is one of the best networks on television when it comes to pumping out entertaining content. It’s the network responsible for “Justified,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “Always Sunny” and plenty of other great shows.

Now, it is bringing viewers a seven-episode limited series with Clive Owen, and it definitely appears like it might be worth your time.

The plot is described as follows:

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

You can watch a very short teaser for “A Murder at the End of the World” below.

Will “A Murder at the End of the World” be a hit?

Generally speaking, I’ll give just about anything FX does a chance. It’s in the same category as HBO in my opinion.

The network simply doesn’t miss. Again, it’s produced several major hits, and “Justified” and “The Shield” are two of the greatest shows ever made.

There’s a VERY strong argument to be made “Justified,” which returns July 18, is the greatest show in the history of modern TV. FX knows how to deliver great content.

Now, it will bring fans a murder mystery starring Clive Owen. He’s a great talent and few can play sinister and dark like he can.

“Inside Man” is an all-time great example of what Owen is capable of when he’s at his best.

As long as the show doesn’t go woke or infuse nonsense fans don’t want to see, it’s hard to imagine it won’t be a hit.

People love murder mysteries. A great murder mystery captivates viewers and refuses to let go. Add in the fact the setting is a remote retreat and Clive Owen is leading and it’s hard to imagine “A Murder at the End of the World.”

Clive Owen stars in FX’s “A Murder at the End of the World.” (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

You can catch it on FX starting August 29. I’ll definitely be watching!