Several Sinister ‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Previews Hit The Web

Videos by OutKick

“A Murder at the End of the World” looks incredibly intriguing.

The plot of the FX series for Hulu is described as, “a mystery series featuring a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker ‘Darby Hart.’ Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life.”

Sounds like your standard murder mystery. There’s nothing wrong with that. Everyone loves a great murder mystery, but the previews paint a much more sinister picture of what fans can expect starting November 14.

Check out the latest previews below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

“A Murder at the End of the World” definitely appears interesting.

What do we all think of the previews? It seems like the perfect show for people who like super dark mysteries with plenty of twists and turns.

It has very similar vibes to “True Detective,” but perhaps targeting a younger demographic. The fact it’s on FX also means it likely won’t be overly graphic or contain nudity. However, I think it’s a fair comparison when breaking down the previews.

Who doesn’t love the idea of a murder where people are stuck in the home of a reclusive billionaire? Sign me up. I’m sold. Say no more.

Plus, FX is known for making awesome shows. It’s the network responsible for “Justified,” “The Shield” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

For being a basic cable channel, it has pumped out more amazing content that most premium networks could ever dream of.

Now, it appears FX will try to do it again with Clive Owen leading the way in “A Murder at the End of the World.”

Clive Owen stars in “A Murder At The End Of The World” on Hulu from FX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You can catch it starting November 14. This one is definitely going on my list to watch, and we’ll definitely have a review here at OutKick once I get a chance to see it. Make sure to send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.