Bone-Chilling Preview Released For FX’s New Murder Mystery

A new preview is out for “A Murder at the End of the World,” and the series looks like it’s going to be a very dark journey.

As OutKick readers know, I’ve been pretty excited for the new FX series ever since word first broke about it. The network has an incredible track record of success, and I’ll give just about anything it does a chance.

A new preview is out for “A Murder at the End of the World.” The series premieres November 14. (Credit: FX)

“A Murder at the End of the World” is the latest series from the powerhouse network, and it looks very promising.

The plot is described as follows:

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series featuring a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker “Darby Hart.” Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life.

While that’s not the spiciest plot description we’ve ever seen, the preview will definitely raise your interest levels. It’s downright bone-chilling. Give it a watch below.

“A Murder at the End of the World” looks outstanding.

I don’t know how anyone could watch the preview above and not be excited for FX’s latest major production. It looks awesome.

Granted, I’m very biased. I like very dark content. As I often say, I think “True Detective” season one is the greatest single season of TV ever made. The first season of “Westworld” is also up there, even if the show dropped off as it progressed.

We also know FX can do dark content better than pretty much everyone other than maybe HBO. It’s the network responsible for “Justified,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield” and the truly sinister “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Now, it appears “A Murder at the End of the World” will bring similar vibes to those fans experienced with “True Detective.” Plus, Clive Owen is a great actor who doesn’t get nearly enough praise.

Let’s hope we’re not all disappointed when November 14th rolls around. I will definitely be tuning in on Hulu, where you can catch all episodes. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.