A Disgusting Fake News Tweet Claims Costco Will Raise Its Hot Dog Meal Prices

A disgusting fake news tweet claiming Costco was raising the price on its hot dog meal deal made its way around social media Wednesday until the scumbag Twitter user was outed as a FAKE! FAKE! FAKE!!

The scumbag behind the Costco hot dog attack claimed that the membership-only big box store was about to do the unthinkable and raise its infamous hot dog meal deal by $1 “due to inflation.” Now, as one of the biggest Costco defenders on the Internet, it’s my job to bust the dirtbags who would attempt to pull such a move that would cause serious emotional outbursts.

Society has enough stress as it is. The last thing it needs is some dirtbag trying to trick their brains into believing Costco would raise its hot dog meal prices.

Again…FAKE NEWS!

The legend of the Costco hot dog meal is set in stone. It has been $1.50 since it debuted in 1985, according to MarketWatch, and Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal isn’t about to change it now.

“If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out,” Sinegal allegedly told Craig Jelinek, who became the company’s CEO in 2012.

“End of story,” Jelinek told investors in 2020. The prices aren’t going up.

And that is why you should never, ever fall for a tweet claiming that Costco is raising the hot dog meal deal. Until you hear it straight out of Sinegal’s mouth, it’s 100% FAKE NEWS.