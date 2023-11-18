A Christmas Party At A California Taco Bell Turned Into A Wild Scene With Employees Being Overserved Alcohol & Hooking Up In The Restaurant’s Lobby

Videos by OutKick

They get down during their Christmas party at the Taco Bell in San Pedro, California…according to a lawsuit filed by a former employee anyway.

The lawsuit claims that last year’s party at the restaurant got out of hand – we’re talking too much alcohol and sex. According to the NY Post, former cashier Alana Bechiom filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell and a Colorado-based franchise owner.

She claims that she was forced to quit her job after reporting the events of a Christmas party that took place in the lobby of the restaurant on December 18, 2022 to human resources.

A Taco Bell franchise (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Bechiom, according to the complaint, attended the party with her sister and her sister’s significant other. She was invited to the party by her supervisor Lidia Ruiz, who is named in the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Attendees of the Christmas party were encouraged to bring food for a potluck-style buffet. Bechiom says she brought a bowl of guacamole to the party.

When she arrived at the Taco Bell location for the party she says the restaurant’s windows were covered with wrapping paper. As was the security cameras in the lobby.

Bechiom says in the complaint that Ruiz was serving alcohol to the employees and alleged that some of them were overserved.

Things at the party went completely off the rails around midnight. Bechiom says she walked back into the restaurant after hanging out outside and witnessed a co-worker “having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party.”

As if that wasn’t enough of a wild scene, the complaint alleges the co-worker’s wife was “kissing both Ruiz and another co-worker.” The co-worker was given the pseudonym “Adriana.”

Who Knew So Much Was Going On At The Taco Bell Christmas Party?

After all of that, Bechiom decided to grab her guacamole bowl. Sad to say that when she went to retrieve the bowl, she saw Adriana and Ruiz throwing up. One of them was throwing up in her guacamole bowl.

A few days after the party, Bechiom reported what had gone on at the party to human resources and the franchisee that owns the San Pedro Taco Bell. An investigation was conducted resulting in the firing of Ruiz and the co-workers who were involved in the sexual activity during the party.

Bechiom claims that after they were fired, Ruiz and her former co-workers retaliated by paying her a visit in the middle of the night and smashing a window out in her car.

She also claims to have received text messages from a male co-worker that called her a “stupid n f*cked up,” a “hoe,” and a “slut.”

These incidents were reported to the LA Police Department and her superiors at Taco Bell. Bechiom says in the complaint that Taco Bell and the franchisee “did nothing about these threats and instead told [her] that they were transferring her to a new location rather than disciplining the employees who threatened her.”

The stress from the fallout of the Christmas party was too much and sadly Bechiom ended up quitting her job on Christmas Eve.

This could have all been avoided if her guacamole bowl wasn’t thrown up in. That has to be the moment the former cashier decided to blow the whistle on the party.

I don’t blame her at all. It’s all fun and games when people are getting drunk and getting down in the lobby. It crosses the line when you have to clean up someone else’s vomit. Although, I hope she did the right thing and threw the bowl away.