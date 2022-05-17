in Golf

A Beer At The PGA Championship Will Cost You An Arm, A Leg, And Maybe Your Soul

For the first time in 15 years, the PGA Championship will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma. So for most golf fans in Tulsa, that means having a few beers and keeping an eye on the stars.

But beer prices at Southern Hills are a bit higher than they were 15 years ago, and it’s safe to say not everyone is real thrilled about it.

You can’t blame them. Just take a look at what it will cost.

“A Michelob Ultra will cost you $18, while a Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra Seltzer, or cocktail will run you $19,” BroBible wrote. “The PGA of America was gracious enough to offer Kona Big Waves, that are undoubtedly no more than 12 ounces, for $15.”

Next up: Hand over your first born for a Busch Light. That, of course, is assuming you drink that stuff.

Of course, you can always go the healthier route and choose wine. That’s just 13 bucks a glass. Then again, most glasses of wine are half-full. Or in this case, half-empty.

Want to go healthier still? Well, you’re in luck. A bottled water will cost you $6. That’s three times — or even six times — as much as you could get one at a supermarket.

We won’t even get into the food, because there’s no sense in discussing what would probably result in you trading in your home for a cheeseburger.

How does Southern Hills justify these prices? Well, it can’t. But it believes that the combination hot weather and golf make you crave alcohol, and that you will spare no expense to quench your thirst.

Even if it means needing to accumulate Tiger Woods’ lifetime winnings just for a sip of your favorite stuff.

 

 

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

