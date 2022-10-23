82-Year-Old Mario Andretti Becomes Oldest To Drive Modern F1 Car

Racing legend Mario Andretti is the fastest octagenarian on Earth by a significant margin.

The Andretti name is synonymous with racing and for good reason. Mario Andretti is a Formula 1 champion, a four-time IndyCar champion, an Indianapolis 500 winner, and a Daytona 500 winner.

On Sunday ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Andretti got the chance to hop in a modern McLaren F1 car and throw down a few laps in Austin at Circuit of the Americas.

82 years old



Driving a modern F1 car



Marvellous Mario Andretti



Video coming soon! 🔜#F1 pic.twitter.com/7Q3x993JTn — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2022

82 year old Mario Andretti, Zak Brown, McLaren MP4-27, McLaren MP4-28A and the sweet soundtrack of these old V8 F1 cars pic.twitter.com/itWEUqHzW2 — Julian Manolov (@_jjju_) October 23, 2022

Mario Andretti last drove a contemporary F1 car at an American Grand Prix when he raced at Long Beach in 1982.



40 years later, he’s about to go back out on track here at COTA in a McLaren. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) October 22, 2022

Andretti was in the cockpit of McLaren’s MP3-28 which competed the team used during the 2013 season. Their drivers that year were 2009 world champion Jenson Button and current Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The car was done up in McLaren’s current livery but is still very much the same car.

The McLaren MP4/28 then and now!



⬆️ Sergio Perez with Vodafone livery in 2013✨🔴



⬇️ Mario Andretti with the Papaya livery in 2022✨🟠⚫



Which one do you like most?🤔#McLarenTeam pic.twitter.com/0BnSMVkV83 — McLaren Team (@McLarenTeamFan) October 23, 2022

This made Andretti the oldest person to drive a modern Formula 1 car, but not the oldest to drive any Formula 1 Car.

F1 legend Stirling Moss drove a Mercedes W196 — which competed in Formula 1 between 1954 and 1955 — at the 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed when he was 86 years old.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is the man who made it all happen. Andretti said driving a modern F1 car was a bucket list item back at the Miami Grand Prix.

So, if you ever want to drive a Formula 1 car, put in a good word with Zac Brown.

Being a legend like Mario Andretti certainly doesn’t hurt either.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle