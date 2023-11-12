76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Struck By Vehicle, Hospitalized

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss “significant” time after being hit by a car in Center City Saturday night.

Oubre was a pedestrian when the vehicle struck him. He was taken to a Philadelphia hospital in stable condition and has since been released, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oubre will work closely with the team’s medical staff on treatment and continued care for his undisclosed injuries. The Sixers do not expect the incident to end his season.

“We will share more information as it becomes available,” the Sixers posted on X. “Please join us in sending our best to Kelly and his family as he recovers from the incident.”

Police said the 27-year-old was struck around 7 p.m. while crossing the street near his home. They have opened an investigation into the incident.

Representatives from the 76ers — including president Daryl Morey — visited Oubre in the hospital.

(Getty Images)

Oubre joined the Sixers from the Charlotte Hornets on a one-year deal in September. The New Orleans native is now in his ninth NBA season with his fifth team in the league. He has averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across his career.

“I’m just trying to take it day by day, man,” Oubre said last week. “I know that I’m very hungry to prove myself in this league. Obviously this summer was very stressful for me, so I had a lot of pent-up energy for this season really built up.

“But I think that transitioning to a new situation couldn’t have been more seamless because of [head coach Nick Nurse], because of the supporting cast members, and also just my work ethic.”

Tough break. Wishing Kelly a speedy recovery!

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.