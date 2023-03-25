73-Year-Old Miami Head Coach Jim Larrañaga Cuts A Rug After Eliminating Top-Seeded Houston

Videos by OutKick

Is there any better occasion to bust out some dance moves if you’re 73 years old than eliminating a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament?

There’s not, and that’s exactly what Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga did on Friday night after bouncing the Houston Cougars.

JIM LARRANAGA BREAKING IT DOWN IN THE LOCKER ROOM 🤣🕺 @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/24gqeUVqbR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2023

Far be it from me to critique someone else’s dancing. It was unorthodox, but dammit, it got the boys going and that’s all that matters.

He’s no stranger to dancing after a big win. The man has been doing it for years. Check out some of his early work from 2017, when he was a spry 67-year-old.

Locker room is lit. pic.twitter.com/8uN6NDQP1q — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) February 21, 2017

His dance on Friday night was a little more in control. Sure looked to me like he’s been practicing.

Not that Larrañaga’s Hurricanes would have needed much to get excited about. They had just sealed a commanding 89-75 win over the Cougars that definitely got people’s attention. The Hurricanes were only the fifth team to drop more than 70 points on Houston this entire season.

That win punched The U’s ticket to the Elite 8. This is hardly uncharted territory, as this is the second consecutive season that they’ve made a run that deep in the NCAA Tournament.

Perhaps surprisingly, last year and this year are the school’s only Elite 8 appearances in school history.

Thanks to the Hurricane’s win over the Cougars, and the San Diego State Aztecs’ win over Alabama, the 2023 NCAA Tournament marks the first time since 1979 that an Elite 8 will not feature any No. 1 seeds.

