Jerry Seinfeld Is Kith’s Fall Leader At 68 Years Old

Jerry Seinfeld has one of the most successful sitcoms in TV history, but now he’s adding modeling to his resume.

Seinfeld threw on some of the latest offerings from lifestyle brand Kith.

The brand’s founder, Ronnie Feig, tweeted a few pictures of Seinfeld showing off some fall styles.

Jerry Seinfeld for Kith Fall 2022 pic.twitter.com/NGmvFj4Wmg — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) September 6, 2022

Of course, the massive-Mets fan managed to work one of the team’s caps into the shoot.

You can also see Seinfeld wearing a Queens College shirt which is part of Kith’s collaboration with Russell Athletic. The comedian is an alumnus of the school and the line of City University of New York apparel will raise money for scholarships.

Jerry is looking good these days. I, like many people, probably saw that he was 68 years old and couldn’t believe it.

He’s not the first celebrity to take on modeling duties for Kith. Seth Rogen, Steve Buscemi, and Sopranos star Michael Imperioli have all hopped in front of the camera for the brand.

Seinfeld Probably Doesn’t Strike Most Of Us As A Big Fashion Guy

It’s pretty ironic to see Seinfeld throwing on some fresh threads for an in-demand brand like Kith. As Gear Patrol points out, the season 2 Seinfeld episode, “The Jacket,” opens with Seinfeld railing against having to buy clothes.

“I hate clothes, okay? I hate buying them. I hate picking them out of my closet. I can’t stand every day trying to come up with little outfits for myself. I think eventually fashion won’t even exist. It won’t. I think eventually we’ll all be wearing the same thing.”

Well, fashion not only exists some thirty years later, but now Seinfeld is in on it.

Don’t think for a second that Seinfeld has turned his back on comedy in favor of taking on modeling full-time. He’s currently working on a film for Netflix called Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

