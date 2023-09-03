Montana State Kicker Brendan Hall Is 6-Foot-9, Blows People’s Minds On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

When most people think of what a college football kicker looks like they usually think of a small, skinnier dude.

What they don’t think of is the kind of guy that could just easily be vacuuming up rebounds playing center on the basketball court as they are kicking field goals.

Well, Montana State Bobcats kicker Brendan Hall is exactly that kind of kicker.

The junior out of Springtown, Texas measures in at 6-foot-9 and 232 pounds.

He’s a big dude and when he trotted out to kick an extra point early in the Bobcats game against Utah Tech, his height blew people’s brains.

As you probably would expect with as much power in those lengthy limbs as he has, Hall belted the PAT straight through the uprights and into the scoreboard.

For real. Had that scoreboard not been where it was, that pigskin could’ve gone into orbit.

It kind of makes you wonder if a kicker with a longer leg has an advantage. It would seem the answer is almost certainly yes.

Of course, no one has really seen too many kickers with the kind of height that Hall is working with.

Need them to run a fake field goal with him or something



Throw it up to him- see if he can moss someone lmfao 😂😂 — VP🫡 (@Veeepy_) September 3, 2023

Short kickers that thought they had a position locked up other than jockey pic.twitter.com/ioAuoAYPVe — 🍢🪓SipNole #BeatLSU🪓🍢 (@SippiNole939913) September 3, 2023

Alright, Montana State to the PAC2 needs to happen now — Toobie (@Charbroiled_) September 3, 2023

As it turns out, Hall — who handles both placekicking and punting duties — played for SMU in both 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Montana State.

