56-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Is Working Again, Maria Sharapova Reveals Big News & Devin Booker Fist Bumps A Baby

TNML is in growth mode!

Let me start by saying that subhead is deceptive because the growth I’m talking about here is just the addition of an Instagram page to the TNML arsenal. I know, I know…you hate social media, but we do have quite a few people who like to share their mowing content through Instagram, so now there’s a home for you to operate.

Go follow @outkicktnml if Instagram is your thing.

Other than that, I don’t have some grand statement this morning. It’s just a quiet Wednesday morning after two busy days to start the week. Besides a couple of straggler envelopes, the rest of the TNML stickers should be in the wild.

There’s been some movement on a possible re-buy on the stickers, so if you didn’t get one from the first batch, there’s a good chance I could be making it rain stickers one more time this spring. Hang tight there. If there’s a re-buy, I will get one to each and every one of you who’ve begged me for that sticker gold.

I felt like a fentanyl dealer while handling requests for those things.

Moving along this morning…

On Costco parking strategy & introducing a 6-year-old to Hair Nation®

• Scott B., a TNML member in South Carolina, writes:

I loved your comments about what makes you happy and not what you do. I am similar to you in that I love my time with my son, love golf but suck at it, and can’t get enough of my favorite baseball team good or bad and college football watching great teams play each other.

Your comments about Costco and your sons really hit home for me. I am 54 years old and have a 6-year-old son. Every Saturday my son and I go grocery shopping together. We go to Chick Fil A before and park at the back of the parking lot because I have a truck and do not like to struggle to get groceries into the truck and touch another vehicle’s door.

(We moved from a very liberal area to SC and I swear the liberals loved parking next to me no matter how far out I parked) Plus the cart return system is dumb and I will not leave a cart in the middle of a parking lot.

The back of the parking lot has a cart return that I might be the only person that uses it. My son gets his chicken minis and a vanilla milkshake. He moves to the front seat and eats it with me and we listen to hair nation. I have exposed him to multiple kinds of music but he loves that type of rock. His mother’s favorite band is Guns and Roses and so he comes by it naturally. He eats as slow as possible so we can listen to music together.

I halfheartedly tell him we need to get our chores done first thing so we can play later but honestly enjoy the time with him. He makes up his own lyrics and laughs. In the store, he reads the list to me and questions why the list is not in order of where things are located because I have taught him to make lists in the order you come upon them in the store so you are not going back and forth.

A funny non-sequitur, Tucker just had a segment on a guy who tans his testicles right before Kid Rock Came on and Kid Rock could not get over how asinine that idea is.

Thank you for what you do you are the salt of the earth and what the backbone of this country is interested in. Take care of your family, take pride in no matter what you have and the simple things are the best things in life. Success is not about income or status it is about your kids being better than you and doing things to elevate everyone. The world does not get better by denigrating others it gets better by us being better.

####

Now that’s a fun email. I like that Scott is on Team Back of the Costco Parking Lot with me. He’s out there relaxing with his son enjoying Hair Nation on a Saturday and not fighting with the 12-passenger grocery-getter vans and Ford Transits picking up furniture while parked next to 30 SUVs.

Scott gets it.

Speaking of parking

• Dana B. in Indiana writes:

Bank parking where we live must include horse tie-up stations. So do schools, stores, restaurants, and churches!!

####

I don’t get into the Amish or German Baptist neighborhoods very often, but when I do, you can be sure I’m parking near those horses to enjoy their beauty. Zero chance I’m parking as close as possible to the front door when those animals are in the parking lot. It’s the same with dogs in trucks. I’m parking near those trucks to see what the dogs are up to while waiting for their owners.

I’m a sucker for a dog in a driver’s seat who can’t wait to get back out on the road.

Now hiring

• Screencaps lumber expert Kyle Trendel is hiring if you happen to know someone in tiny Ottawa, KS who’s looking to make a few dollars.

The once in a life time opportunity of working at Trendel Lumber is staring you in the face. Open positions include Material Handler/Delivery Driver, Estimator/Contractor Sales and Sales Floor Associate.



Apply in person at 1516 S. Main, Ottawa, KS. pic.twitter.com/ku3k189yUM — Kyle Trendel® GCO (@B_Town_Sands) April 19, 2022

On battery-powered mowers

• Alan W. in Lansing, MI writes:

This spring will be my 6th season with this Black and Decker 36V beauty. I have a city-sized lot (not huge but big enough for us). I can get the front and back mowed twice without having to recharge. Also, we go to Arizona in the fall (wife and I are retired). After my last mowing, I fully charge it, remove the battery and store in the basement. When I return in the Spring I drop it in the mower and off I go.

####

Two mows on one charge is impressive, Alan. I’m happy to hear from someone who has been living the battery life for several years because we need some historical reference here to see how things have progressed for the early adapters. Now I want to hear about the psychological lifestyle of using a battery-powered mower. Has it changed you in any way? Is mowing still exciting?

• Chris K. in Indy writes:

I bought this Greenworks 60V 25” bad boy last spring. Love it. Don’t have to worry about gas, oil, tune-ups, etc. Cut for the first time today, didn’t have to pull the cord 100 times to get it started. Just pushed a button.

2 60v batteries, for a 50-minute cut, I go through 1 battery and maybe less than a half of the second.

I think I paid around $450.00 last spring, they are now $599.00.

Left the New Balances out in the rain for a few days last fall, good as new!

Here’s where I need some assistance. We live on a retention pond and our HOA is responsible to cut the last 20 or so feet from my yard to the pond. I usually cut it myself to keep it aligned with the height of my grass.

As I head down to cut the rest, there’s a duck that looks like it’s sitting on eggs. Since I’m not much of a nature guy, I left it alone.

I could just leave it for the HOA, but sometimes it gets pretty long.

Any suggestions from your loyal readers?

####

I’m not an expert on this stuff, but I’d be leaving that duck alone and letting her be. According to Google, the normal pond duck eggs take 28 days to hatch. This seems like a good chance to just let nature play out and let the grass grow until the ducklings head into the wild. Maybe you give a couple of them names, have a cocktail, watch them bounce around the tall grass for a few days, and just deal with the tall grass.

You won’t be docked TNML points for letting the pond grass get out of control.

I actually watched multiple innings of baseball last night

And it was the Yankees-Tigers game where the Yankees walked eight batters and still won 4-2. I lost count of how many times the Tigers had the bases loaded and yet couldn’t make contact. PUT THE DAMN BAT ON THE BALL!

I shouldn’t have been that triggered over mid-to-late April baseball, but it’s beyond frustrating to see pitchers struggle and hitters unable to do anything with the ball. Show me a team that hits to all parts of the park, moves runners over, steals bases, and I’m watching. I don’t give a s–t what the analytics nerds say wins games, I just want to see some action other than what the analytics nerds have cooked up with their computers.

At least I got to see Miguel Cabrera get one hit closer to 3,000.

Anyway, let’s get rolling here. It’s Wednesday, the sun is shining and it’s time to get the day started across this great country.

Give ’em hell at work.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

