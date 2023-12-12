53-Year-Old Trans-Identifying Biological Male Competes Against, Changes In Locker Room With Young Girls In Canada

Videos by OutKick

There’s a disturbing story out of Canada stemming from an incident earlier this month. A 53-year-old trans-identifying biological male competed in a Swimming Canada-sanctioned event in Barrie, Ontario.

According to the Toronto Sun, Melody Wiseheart — formerly known as Nicholas Cepeda — swam against girls between the ages of eight and 16. Wiseheart also changed in the girls locker room, causing incredible discomfort for the young females.

The Sun spoke to several parents of the girls and their comments on the incident speak to just how disturbing this was for them and their children.

“The girls were terrified,” one parents recalled.

Another said that, “It’s all so confusing for the kids. No one is comfortable. Everybody is accepting of all people but them swimming against our kids and being in the locker room with them is not appropriate.”

“We have no idea why it is allowed,” said another parent. “We know it’s not fair to the girls who are training at their sport and some of whom are hoping for scholarships.”

The Sun reached out to Swimming Canada, the sanctioning body for the event, which released a statement: “In partnership with Swimming Canada, Swim Ontario has a robust system of policies, procedures and rules that support our member clubs in providing a competitive experience that is safe, welcoming and inclusive for all participants.”

The statement continued to defend the decision to allow a middle-aged biological male to compete against and change in the same locker room with girls as young as 8 years old.

This type of story is not new. OutKick‘s Riley Gaines spends her time traveling around the country speaking to parents and young female athletes. Governing bodies are forcing them to compete against trans-identifying biological males.

Gaines recently testified in front of the United States Congress in support of protecting women’s sports.

Mainstream media largely ignores adult trans-identifying biological male competing against young girls

A comment on the story on the Toronto Sun website struck me.

“Why is this not being covered by more outlets?” the poster wrote, in part.

This is an important observation. When I saw the story in the Sun, I realized that the event took place on December 1. A Google search revealed that very few “news organizations” felt the need to report this story.

The question is why? The answer is simple: one of the main arguments from people who support this abhorrent behavior is that “it doesn’t happen that often.”

Thus, the media complies with the narrative by underreporting — or completely ignoring — these stories. That’s done purposefully to fool the public into thinking it doesn’t happen.

But it does. And, it’s happening more and more. Nearly every day here at OutKick, someone sends us a story of a trans-identifying biological male competing against girls and women.

These people beg us to cover it because no one else will. ESPN celebrates biological men beating women at sports. Is CNN interested in these tales? Not at all.

Trans-identifying biological male Lia Thomas talks with ESPN after defeating biological women at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

It’s exactly like the way they cover police shootings. White cop shoots a black citizen? Lead story for days and weeks. Any other ethnicities involved? Crickets from the mainstream media.

This all speaks to a much broader problem in both the United States and Canada about “narrative-based news.” No longer are news stories just about, you know, news.

No, now we must take into account the players involved. What’s their skin color? How do they identify? What religion do they practice?

It’s disgusting and sad. That’s why we will never stop fighting against it. We will amplify the stories that they don’t want you to hear.

That’s the job of the media. Many have forgotten that.

But we haven’t.