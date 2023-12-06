Riley Gaines Blasts AOC For ‘Fear-Mongering’ To Scare People Into Letting Trans-Identifying Biological Men Compete In Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

On Tuesday, OutKick’s Riley Gaines testified before the United States Congress on the subject of protecting fairness in women’s sports. Gaines supports keeping trans-identifying biological men out of women’s sports. Some of the “Squad” members attended, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Rep. Summer Lee.

Unsurprisingly, those two are firmly on the side of allowing biological men, who identify as trans women, to compete in women’s sports.

Because their argument is not rooted in common sense — clearly, biological men have a physical advantage over biological women — they have to use other arguments to sell their point.

One of the newest arguments that they trotted on Tuesday came from AOC. She claims that denying trans-identifying biological men into women’s sports means that biological female athletes will face invasive “genital examinations” to prove they are women.

.@AOC lays out the new Dem talking points on men in women’s spaces: “We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are under age, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don’t think you are a girl.” pic.twitter.com/zHPuwOyh6p — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 5, 2023

Before diving into the absurdity of her allegations, I want to point out something else she said. I’m not sure she even realized it, quite honestly.

“Trans people in the United States doesn’t even exceed 1% of our population,” AOC said. “Why so much effort and dedication on such a tiny portion of the US population?”

EXACTLY! That’s what many of us have said for years. Why do the Democrats constantly talk about “trans rights” “and focus so much attention on such a small group of people over issues that affect the broader population?

Issues like, oh I don’t know, border security, inflation, taxes, and crime. Those issues affect 100% of the American population. Including the trans people that they claim to care about. But, I digress.

Riley Gaines debunks absurd AOC claim about denying trans-identifying biological males in women’s sports

Appearing on OutKick The Morning with Charly Arnolt, Riley Gaines dismissed AOC’s claims about “genital examination” and called her proclamation a scare tactic.

“That’s incredibly uniformed information she was spouting,” Gaines said.

“Actually, the people that had their genitals inspected were the females in that locker room who had a man in that locker room. But, that doesn’t matter to AOC, or any of the other democratic members in the House, the Senate or the Biden Administration.

“That’s entirely fear-mongering.”

Gaines also pointed out that every athlete undergoes a routine physical prior to playing sports. That’s obviously true. I played sports in high school — certainly not to the level that Gaines did, I promise — and I had to get a physical examination every year.

That examination included checking for a hernia, which meant the doctor taking hold of my genitals and asking me to cough. It was performed by a professional and licensed medical doctor.

AOC makes it sound like females are going to be sent out behind the gym to have some guy inspect them in an alleyway. Which is completely absurd.

It’s sad that AOC, an elected member of the United States Congress, holds such illogical beliefs. Thankfully, though, people like Riley Gaines stand up for the common-sense Americans.

Also, thankfully, that’s most of us. The extreme leftists might be loud, but they’re outnumbered. Badly.

We must not forget that.