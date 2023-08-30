49ers And Raiders Fans Beating The Hell Out Of Each Other Set To The Song ‘San Francisco’ Is Internet Gold

Videos by OutKick

There’s a new version of the now infamous 49ers/Raiders fans brawl, and it’s the definition of a must-watch video.

OutKick readers almost certainly read Joe Kinsey’s initial write up of the fans rocking jerseys absolutely annihilating each other in a In & Out location in Santa Clara.

It was a great breakdown of the chaos, which included a man pulling out a shiv. Keep it classy, NFL fans. Keep it classy.

Well, there’s a new video out set to Scott McKenzie’s classic song “San Francisco,” and it’s honestly hilarious.

While someone seemingly attempting to hospitalize someone might not be funny, the music combined with the carnage and blood of the fight is hysterical.

49ers and Raiders fans cut loose on each other.

It’s hard to describe, but there’s almost something therapeutic about such a peaceful and calm song being played during an unhinged scene of violence.

Sports fans fighting isn’t new. It’s not new at all. Now, is it a bit surprising when it comes to the 49ers? You’d probably think so because San Francisco is full of soft people. They’re not a gritty and hard fanbase. Yet, they mix it up at a surprisingly high rate. Alcohol is a hell of a substance.

However, the same can’t be said for the Raiders. Fans of the Raiders are about as gritty as they come, and clearly, they don’t care about fighting.

The two sides decided war inside an In & Out was the only option on the table. Fortunately, the internet did its thing in this situation and slapped on Scott McKenzie’s iconic song and the rest is history.

Scott McKenzie is famous for singing “San Francisco.” (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns via Getty Images)

While I would certainly never condone violence and fighting, I do enjoy a great internet video. This is content gold with the season on the horizon. Give us your thoughts in the comments below.