49ers LB Gives Great Reason Why Brock Purdy Should Succeed

Now that Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo have both been sidelined with injuries for the rest of the year, the San Francisco 49ers have turned to rookie QB Brock Purdy.

It doesn’t seem like they’re too nervous about that, or at least linebacker Fred Warner doesn’t.

Warner was asked about his Purdy taking over the team’s offense and whether or not he could handle it. Warner didn’t seem to have any doubts.

Fred Warner on #49ers scout-team-QB-turned-starter Brock Purdy: "He’s played against the best defense in the league for the past 13 weeks. He’ll be fine." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 5, 2022

You’ve got to hand it to Warner for being ready to back his teammate. You’ve also got to hand it to him for pumping the Niners defense’s tires if given the chance.

Warner is right. The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the league, and if Purdy is playing against them in practice all week most teams he faces on game day will feel like a step down.

Purdy made an impact immediately after getting the nod after Jimmy G left the game early. The former Iowa State Cyclone went 25/37 for 210 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

While it wasn’t an unblemished afternoon for Purdy. He threw a pick late in the second quarter — it had to make Niners fans whose stomachs had been in their throats feel a bit better.

The next test for the Purdy-led 49ers will come next weekend when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

