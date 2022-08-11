49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Irked By Pointless NFL Hat Rule

The No Fun League’s at it again.

Having already done their best to remove breathing on quarterbacks and tackling too hard from the game, the NFL sought and found a new ridiculous rule to enforce just ahead of kickoff for the 2022 season.

This time around, the nerds at the league office took aim at sideline fashion. More specifically – what the coaches are allowed to wear. And that doesn’t sit well with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan who is no longer permitted to wear his preferred team hats, something that’s become a signature part of his game day wardrobe.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images).

“I have such beef with them right now. It’s a tough issue going on. They won’t let me pick out my own [hat]. They won’t let me wear any one that’s from a [previous] year, so I can’t wear like an older one,” Shanahan told the Bay Area’s KNBR 680 “Murph & Mac” on Wednesday. “I’ve got to wear the new ones that they give this year.”

Shanahan has previously worn hats specifically designed for him by New Era and licensed by the NFL. They were unique in that the logo was very small and the hats themselves were fairly subdued, not resembling the typical billboard-like headwear normally associated with the league.

“Unfortunately, there’s none I like wearing (this year). Hopefully, we can figure it out or wait until Salute to Service,” Shanahan added.

Kyle Shanahan
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Kyle Juszczyk on November 29, 2020. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images).

To be clear, Bill Belichick can still hack off the sleeves of his hoodie and get dressed in a dark, mirror-less room, but Shanahan isn’t allowed to wear a team hat from a previous season.

Makes sense.

Entering his sixth season at the helm in San Francisco, it’s obvious Shanahan would love to go on and on about the league’s fashion fumble, but he doesn’t want to lose any money.

“It’s just deals,” said the 42-year-old Shanahan. “I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, I’m upset about it.”

 

Written by Anthony Farris

