49ers GM Not Worried About Trey Lance Dishing Out Secrets To Cowboys

The biggest game of Week 5 of the NFL season is Sunday night’s tilt between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Oddly enough, one of the biggest storylines going into the game involves Dallas backup QB and former Niner Trey Lance, who may likely not see a single snap.

The 49ers found themselves with several QBs on the books, and once Brock Purdy locked up the starting gig and the team decided Sam Darnold looked to be a suitable backup, they looked for a place to ship Lance, who they selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

GM John Lynch found a trade partner in the Dallas Cowboys, and Lance was sent off to serve as the backup to Dak Prescott.

Given his knowledge of his old team’s way of working, there were those who thought the Cowboys might have an edge if Lance dished out secrets about the 49ers offense.

49ers GM John Lynch Not Concerned About Lance Spilling Secrets

Well, Lynch certainly isn’t concerned about it. He talked about facing Lance’s team during an appearance on KNBR radio and transcribed by The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

49ers GM John Lynch today on @KNBR when asked about Trey Lance being able to help the Cowboys from his time with the 49ers: “There is information you can share. My experience with that as a player is it tends to screw you up more than it does help you. I mean, this isn’t the… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 6, 2023

“There is information you can share,” Lynch said. “My experience with that as a player is it tends to screw you up more than it does help you. I mean, this isn’t the Houston Astros over there banging a drum for fastballs. He can’t do that over there. And now, everything’s through the headset.”

Probably not, but he could get on the blower to the defensive coordinator if he notices anything going on with the Niners offense. No trash can necessary.

Still, Lynch isn’t concerned one iota.

“It’s not something we’re worried about,” he said.

Considering how potent the Niners’ offense can be, Lance could tell the Cowboys everything he wants. They’re still going to be a handful.

