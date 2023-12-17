49ers Fan Make Their Team’s Matchup Against The Cardinals Sound Like A Home Game

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers traveled for a game against the Arizona Cardinals. But you wouldn’t know that based on the amount of 49ers fans that showed up.

During the pregame festivities, a sea of fans clad in red and gold flooded the State Farm Stadium tailgate scene. Talk about a fan base that travels well.

That was just a snapshot of the amount of 49ers faithful at the game. As you’d expect, that many people can make a lot of noise. Thus far, the 49ers fans made this game seem like a home matchup for San Francisco.

The Cardinals defense inexplicably forgot to guard wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the red zone. After crossing the goal line, you’d expect the stadium to fall largely silent, since the away team scored.

But that’s not what happened. After Samuel’s touchdown catch, the 49ers fans made a respectable raucous from the stands.

That trend continued when Charvarius Ward nabbed a pick-six later in the first quarter. As soon as the ball got in his hands, the 49ers fans once again erupted in unmistakably loud joy.

What makes this crowd noise even more remarkable is that it’s louder than anything from the Cardinals fans during this game. When James Conner ran in a touchdown for Arizona, the home fans cheered at a noticeably lower level than 49ers fans

I don’t know if this is more of a good look for San Francisco, or a bad look for Arizona. Either way, it’s not helpful for the home team, who trail 21-13 in the second quarter.