49ers Deebo Samuel carted off with apparent leg injury vs. Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA – 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first half against Tampa Bay on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Samuel was hurt on a run up the middle when he left knee was put in an awkward position. Samuel fumbled on the play and then remained down on the field. He stayed down for several minutes, tried to get up, sat back down on the field and then was carted off.

Samuel was initially termed questionable to return, but later was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. He had scored a touchdown on a run in the first quarter as part of a 21-0 lead the 49ers built in the first half.

It’s too early to speculate about the severity of the injury, but follow OutKick for updates as they come in.

Written by Jason Cole

Jason Cole has covered or written about pro football since 1992. He is one of 49 selectors for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has served as a selector since 2013. Cole has worked for publications such as Bleacher Report, Yahoo! Sports, The Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel, and started his career with the Peninsula Times-Tribune in Palo Alto. Cole’s five-year investigation of Reggie Bush and the University of Southern California resulted in Bush becoming the only player to ever relinquish his Heisman Trophy and USC losing its 2004 national championship.

