49ers Deebo Samuel carted off with apparent leg injury vs. Buccaneers

SANTA CLARA – 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first half against Tampa Bay on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Samuel was hurt on a run up the middle when he left knee was put in an awkward position. Samuel fumbled on the play and then remained down on the field. He stayed down for several minutes, tried to get up, sat back down on the field and then was carted off.

Deebo Samuel is down and slow to get up after the last play after what appears to be a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/uVPZJQ1VV6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 11, 2022 Deebo Samuel carted off with apparent leg injury

Samuel was initially termed questionable to return, but later was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. He had scored a touchdown on a run in the first quarter as part of a 21-0 lead the 49ers built in the first half.

It’s too early to speculate about the severity of the injury, but follow OutKick for updates as they come in.