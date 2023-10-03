49ers’ Arik Armstead Had Fun Busting On Daniel Jones, Giants For Giving Up 11 Sacks

Videos by OutKick

There are a lot of eyes on the New York Giants, especially after the team’s latest 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Now, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead wants to know why his team didn’t get the same version of QB Daniel Jones that the Seahawks did.

The version that held on to the ball longer and was on the receiving end of 11 sacks.

Armstead and the Niners played the G-men just one week earlier. While the 49ers came out on top just the way everyone expected, Armstead felt like Jones was a little less patient with the ball when the two teams met

This left him disappointed in Jones. He was not disappointed in what he saw as a regression in the QB’s composure. Instead, he joked that he was disappointed because he felt like he had missed out on an opportunity for a career night.

Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you… why would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving ? 😂😂😂😂 — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 3, 2023

“Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you…” Armstead wrote. “[W]hy would you would throw the ball so quick vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving?”

This was followed by 4 crying laughing emojis.

The team’s offensive line woes are a major part of that total. Still, as Armstead pointed out, Jones’ habit of not dishing the ball away as fast as he did against the Niners didn’t help.

The Giants allowed only two sacks in Week 3 against San Francisco. A long way off the double-digit total they gave up on Monday.

Jones still managed to throw for over 200 yards but was unable to find the endzone. He also threw a pair of interceptions. He only threw one against the 49ers so that’s probably something else that would have left Armstead disappointed.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle