4 Penn State Players Get Teslas As Part Of NIL Deal

Some Penn State Nittany Lions are going to be whipping around State College in brand-new Teslas next season.

All because of an NIL deal.

Inch & Co., a construction company based in York, Penn., decided to give a few players electric cars. Each one has the company’s name along the bottom and the players will have them for the next year.

The four players lucky enough to be on the receiving end of this deal are linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Drew Allar, cornerback Kalen King and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu.

“This isn’t just an advertising opportunity, it’s an investment opportunity,” Cambria Bailey, Marketing Director of Inch & Co. said.

According to a statement Johnny Inch Jr., one of the company’s owners, was asked by a player’s father why the company was investing in his son.

“We believe in him, and our hope is that one day he will invest back in us,” Inch said.

If you’re looking to see some long-term return on investment down the line from someone, a great place to start is by giving them a Tesla. Even if it’s just for a year.

But what a year it’s going to be, right?

College football players getting cars as part of NIL deals is becoming somewhat common. LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. got a Ford Shelby GT 500, while Texas QB Quinn Ewers received a Ford F250 Super Duty and an Aston Martin as part of two separate deals.

That Aston Martin has a burnt orange interior.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy showed Quinn Ewers' new Aston Martin, complete with burnt orange leather interior and paddle shifters on his Instagram story👀https://t.co/DtSakLb0QG pic.twitter.com/H1dQFbxjoZ — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 8, 2022

