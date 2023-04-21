34th Team Is Confirmed For Indianapolis 500 Meaning Someone Is Getting Bumped

Videos by OutKick

Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 just got a bit more interesting with the news that a 34th team will be trying to earn a spot on the grid.

That means one team will not qualify for the greatest spectacle in racing.

This is fantastic news for fans, and for one team that fails to make it onto the grid… it will be significantly less fantastic.

That 34th team will be Abel Motorsports which will be making its NTT IndyCar Series debut with the No. 50 Chevrolet.

Behind the wheel will be RC Enerson. He’s got 5 IndyCar starts under his belt and in his only full season in the Indy NXT Series (formerly Indy Lights), he led the series in points on ovals.

Sounds like the 26-year-old will be a more than capable candidate to stick this puppy somewhere in the 23-car field.

Abel Motorsports may be new to the NTT IndyCar Series, but they’re not new to its developmental season. They’ve fielded teams in the series’ ladder system, most recently adding one to the Indy NXT series last season.

Unfortunately for the team, they did not take part in this week’s Open Testing session. However, Enerson was on-hand and in the paddock.

RC Eerson will hop in the car for Abel Motorsports in a bid to qualify for this year’s Indianapolis 500. Enerson attempted to qualify in 2021 but failed to make it onto the grid. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That One Extra Car Makes Indy 500 Qualifying Way More Interesting

Now that the number of entries is greater than the number of sports on the grid things will get even more interesting.

Indianapolis 500 qualifying is always entertaining. However, this situation makes things exciting on both ends of the grid.

That bottle for pole is what people tune in for, but the battle to slip into P33 is almost more exciting in a way.

Take 2019 for instance. Juncos Racing — now known as Juncos-Hollinger Racing — managed to qualify for the Indy 500 in 2019. However, in doing so, they eliminated Fernando Alonso who was making a one-off appearance for McLaren.

We could be for another shock like that this year.

Someone is going to be going home disappointed. Maybe more if other teams decide to run, though that sounds unlikely.

Indianapolis 500 qualifying will take place over two days next month on May 20 and 21.

