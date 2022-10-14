$28 Taco Bell Guy Fires Back At Critics, Shares His Insane White Castle Order: OutKick Exclusive!

Scott Martin calls it the “Lunch of champions.” He’s talking about the $28 Taco Bell order he pounded with authority this week only to turn into a viral sensation thanks to his appearance on Fox Business where he told host Neil Cavuto about his prowess.

“You want to know how bad inflation is?” Martin, a Fox News contributor, told Cavuto. “Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch.”

Scott Martin, the $28 Taco Bell Guy, serves as CIO of Kingsview Wealth Management and as a Fox Business contributor / Fox Business

Some gasped. Some wanted to high-five Scott. Some went out and attempted to duplicate Scott’s meal. Many wondered how Scott built a $28 order — for lunch — even in 2022 when Bidenflation is insane.

Scott, how’s this all possible?

Fox Business contributor: “You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch.”



Um, how is that even physically possible? (Also, don’t think I’ll take financial advice from this guy.) pic.twitter.com/cdK39TlLO8 — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) October 12, 2022

During a Thursday night text exchange, Scott, a married man with children, explained the order, his mindset when the critics began circling and his White Castle order that puts his Taco Bell order to shame.

Scott calls his Taco Bell order the “Lunch of champions.”

Burrito Supreme® – 1,150 calories

Nachos BellGrande® – 1,150

MTN Dew Baja Blast – Large – 300 calories

Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch – 500 calories

Doritos Locos Tacos – 200 calories

That’s a grand total of 3,300 calories.

Is this some sort of intermittent fasting diet where Scott has one meal a day? These days, the OMAD fanatics like to eat during a single window and go huge.

“Ha, yes,” Scott responded to the OMAD question while adding he didn’t finish the Nachos BellGrande. He estimated 85% of the meal was gone when he finally stood up to get some air.

Now, if you think the Taco Bell order is crazy, Scott tells me when he hits up a White Castle — “I don’t go there that often (fearing death)” — it’s on.

(3) double cheese sliders, no pickle

Chicken rings

Mozzarella sticks

Loaded fries

Onion bites (“if they have ’em”)

Before tax, that order comes to $19.18 and seems underwhelming compared to the Taco Bell fiesta, but you have to start thinking about all the breading on those chicken rings, all that cheddar cheese and ranch on those loaded fries. This is still a mid-$20s lunch if you add on a large drink and tax.

Scott says his White Castle order tends to be “randomized” but the sliders are always a core component of his feast.

“If you can’t stand the eat, stay out of the kitchen,” Scott warns his critics who question his lunch routine.

When presented via text with a $28 lunch order consumed by a Washington Post reporter, the $28 Taco Bell GOAT didn’t flinch.

“I can eat that lunch pretty regularly I am actually surprised others are so taken back,” Scott wrote.