23XI Racing Will Pay Tribute To McDonald’s Hamburglar, Grimace With Some Spectacular Paint Schemes

23XI Racing has unveiled the team’s paint schemes for this weekend’s playoff race at Homestead-Miami and both of the team’s cars will be paying homage to some of the most iconic citizens of McDonaldland.

That’s right. If you’ve been waiting to see the day that the Hamburglar and Grimace grace the hoods of stock cars, this is it. You’ve made it.

If not, you’re still going to see some snazzy-looking hot rods. So that’s cool.

McD’s is one of the team’s big sponsors so it makes sense that the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned outfit would do something special with the fast-food giant’s stable of (in my opinion, criminally underused) mascots.

The first car they unveiled was Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry, which features a dark purple and gold color scheme with the man (blob?) himself on the hood.

The 23 team will be racing as grimace @

Homestead on 10.22 🏎️🏁thank you to all the fans who voted and helped bring these designs across the finish line! pic.twitter.com/mIXx2x9Kn2 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 19, 2023

I always liked the fact that back in the day, McDonald’s was like, “We need another mascot to go with the creepy clown and the politician with a burger for a head. Is everyone cool with a big purple blob named after the face people make when they’re in discomfort? … Alright, perfect; meeting adjourned.”

Both schemes for this weekend were voted on by fans, so it’s not a surprise Grimace landed on a car. We’re in the midst of a Grimace renaissance. Just a few months ago, the internet became weirdly obsessed with a purple milkshake named after the character, so it’s a good idea to strike while the fryer is hot.

23XI’s Hamburglar Scheme Is A Sight To Behold

Now, as for Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry, it will feature McDonaldland’s resident pettty criminal, the Hamburglar.

Surprise it’s a McDouble! The 45 team will be racing as hamburglar @ Homestead on 10.22 🏎🏁thank you to all the fans who voted and helped bring these designs across the finish line!” pic.twitter.com/ijRahJwQoV — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 19, 2023

This looks great. I dig the Vertigo pattern that is a nod to the Hamburglar’s striped getup.

Although, I never understood why the Hamburglar dressed in jailhouse fatigues while committing crimes. Seems like an oversight on his part…

In a shocking twist, Ronald McDonald gets shut out, but you know what? He’s had his day. He’s been a Macy’s Thanksgiving parade balloon. It’s great to see some of the depth guys on the McD’s roster get their day.

