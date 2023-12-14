2024 SEC Football Schedule Revealed; Fun Old (And New) Matchups

Videos by OutKick

The new Southeastern Conference will combine new and old in its first season in 2024 with incoming members Texas and Oklahoma.

The schedule reveal on ESPN Wednesday night also paid homage to the former Big Eight and Southwest Conference. There are also new weekends for old SEC rivalries.

But in the end, almost everything is as fresh and exciting as Christmas morning.

Alabama and Georgia will meet again next season just nine months after the Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs in the SEC title game this month. (Credit: Getty Images)

The first present that stands out is 2021 and ’22 national champion Georgia at 2023 College Football Playoff entry Alabama on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. These two have met more in the SEC Championship Game of late. But they will start the regular season with fireworks as Alabama just upset Georgia in the 2023 SEC title game two weeks ago to reach the CFP.

Here are other top games by week (times to be announced):

Week 1, August 31-Sept. 1 – Georgia vs. Clemson in Atlanta, Notre Dame at Texas A&M, LSU vs. USC in Las Vegas (Sunday, Sept. 1).

Week 2, Sept. 7 – Texas at Michigan. This will mark the first regular season meeting between these two major brand names in history. It will also be just the second game all-time. Texas won the only previous meeting, 38-37, on Jan. 1, 2005, in the Rose Bowl.

Week 3, Sept. 14 – Texas A&M at Florida. These two have played only six times in history. This will be the third game in Gainesville and just the second since 1962.

Oklahoma will play its first-ever game at LSU next season, and Tennessee will make a rare visit to Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Week 4, Sept. 21 – Tennessee at Oklahoma. There have been only four games in series history.

Week 5, Sept. 28 – Georgia at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC.

Week 6, Oct. 5 – Auburn at Georgia.

Week 7, Oct. 12 – Texas vs. Oklahoma in Dallas. The former Big 12 clash is now owned by the SEC.

Week 8, Oct. 19 – Georgia at Texas. Another rarities edition. Only five games in all and just two in the regular season – 1957 in Atlanta and 1958 in Austin.

Week 9, Oct. 26 – LSU at Texas A&M. This one moves up a month from recent late November dates.

Week 10, Nov. 2 – Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida.

Week 11, Nov. 9 – Alabama at LSU is usually the first week of November, but this is close. Oklahoma at Missouri rekindles an old rivalry from the Big Eight that disbanded after the 1995 season and became part of the Big 12 for 1996.

Texas Longhorns And Arkansas Home-And-Home Again

Week 12, Nov. 16 – Texas at Arkansas. This old Southwest Conference classic had one of the greatest Game of the Century editions in on Dec. 6, 1969, in Fayetteville. Texas won 15-14 after trailing 14-0 in the fourt quarter. President Richard M. Nixon went to the game and proclaimed the Longhorns national champions to the chagrin of undefeated Penn State coach Joe Paterno.

Week 13, Nov. 23 – Alabama at Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide last played in Norman in 2002.

Week 14, Nov. 30 – Texas at Texas A&M. The Aggies left the Big 12 to get away from Texas, and Texas followed them to the SEC. So did their yearly battle from Southwest Conference days that used to be on Thanksgiving. That could still happen as the SEC has the option to move any games from this weekend to Thursday or Friday.

SEC Final Weekend Of Regular Season Looks Awesome

This SEC schedule finishes with a flourish on its final regular season weekend. There is Auburn at Alabama as neither team will be able to schedule a breather before the Iron Bowl. And Oklahoma will play at LSU for the first time in history. The two programs share border states Texas and Arkansas and the oil industry, but they have never met in a regular season and only three times ever in bowls.

SEC Championship Game – Dec. 7 in Atlanta. They don’t need this game anymore, but it makes too much money. There will no longer be the SEC West and East in 2024. The top two teams will play in the title game.

Oh, and if all this isn’t exciting enough, remember 2024 is the first year of the 12-team playoff.

See you in the fall.