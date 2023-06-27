2024 Paris Olympics Won’t Sell Alcohol To Fans, Unless They Pay To Be A VIP

Videos by OutKick

Anyone who plans to attend the 2024 Olympics in Paris will not be able to drink alcohol at any of the competition venues. Well, regular fans that is, if someone pays to be a VIP then they’ll be able to consume some cold snacks at the Games.

A spokesperson for Paris 2024 confirmed the news Tuesday while leaning on Evin’s law, which is a 1991 statute pertaining to the sale and advertisement of alcohol. French law prohibits the sale or distribution of alcohol in “stadiums, physical education rooms, gymnasiums” and other sports establishments.

The workaround is that different rules can be applied in certain hospitality areas, hence VIPs being able to consume booze in suites.

The Olympics are coming to Paris in 2024, but alcohol isn’t. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

In an effort to upset fans even more, the spokesperson confirmed that the Games have not sought any sort of exemption from Evin’s law.

“Paris 2024 has not sought an exemption from this law,” the spokesperson told USA Today. “Such an exemption would have required a change in the law for an event the size of the Games.”

No booze has become a bit of a theme at the biggest sporting events in the world as of late.

Fans couldn’t buy alcohol at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, but VIP areas did have booze available. The 2021 Olympics in Japan did not sell alcohol, which was the only move to make at the time given that fans weren’t allowed inside venues due to COVID.

The Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, and I’ll go ahead and go out on a limb here and say the drinks will be flowing when that occasion comes around.