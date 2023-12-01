2024 Odds: Trump Stretching His Lead, Newsom Falling, Haley Rising

Videos by OutKick

In 2016 and 2020, presidential betting odds in the United Kingdom proved more accurate than polling data in the United States.

Should that be the case in 2024, Donald Trump’s confidence would be justified.

Trump is +160 to win the general election in 2024, his largest lead over Joe Biden, who sits at +245, in well over a year.

Odds decoded: Trump is not the prohibitive favorite but certainly the favorite.

Despite an impressive outing during Thursday’s debate against Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gov. Ron DeSantis sat still Friday morning at +4900.

However, Newsom — the American Justin Trudeau — stumbled down to fourth place behind Nikki Haley.

Here’s a look at the full list, via OddsChecker:

Nikki Haley jumped Gavin Newsome in the 2024 odds following last night's debate.



This is now Trump's largest lead over Biden in the betting odds. pic.twitter.com/KHLH3noDqS — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 1, 2023

History suggests Haley won’t last long in the volatile position that is third place. No one has.

Not Newsom, DeSantis, or Robert Kennedy Jr. — all of whom have ranked third at one point or another since June.

Speaking of RFK, his odds have plummeted since declaring himself an independent in October.

A Quinnipiac University survey last month showed RFK Jr. garnering 22 percent support in a hypothetical three-way race against Biden and Trump.

For giggles, billionaire Mark Cuban entered the list this week amid made-up rumors he could run for president after agreeing to sell a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

You could — hypothetically — bet Cuban now at +29900.

Cuban’s odds are identical to, wait for it, Hillary Clinton’s odds.

But get this: Cuban is wayyy ahead of Chris Christie, at +49900, who is laughably still wasting our time as a candidate.

Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis (L) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (R) appear on screen from the press room during a debate held by Fox News, in Alpharetta, Georgia, on November 30. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be a better president than Cuban, Clinton, or Christie. He sits at +69900.

So does rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Now, back to reality.

If you were to actually bet on 2024, you’d be best to wager on Trump or Biden instead of a longshot candidate.

These are not Super Bowl odds, where the value is in betting on the teams ranked four-through-seven.

A rematch of 2020 is not a guarantee, but it is far more likely than not.

Thus, I’d lean toward betting on Trump — despite the concerning results last month and during the 2022 midterms.