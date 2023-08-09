2023 NFC West Division Preview: Seattle Seahawks Going All-In To Win Weakened NFC

Videos by OutKick

With less than one month left until the 2023-24 NFL season kicks off, OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. We are going division-by-division, covering all 32 NFL teams. The series continues with the AFC and NFC West, now taking a look at last year’s second-place finisher in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks 2022-23 Record: 9-8

Seattle Seahawks 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 9.5

Offseason Moves

The Seahawks used this offseason to go all-in. They re-signed Geno Smith — who had a career year last season — to a three-year contract extension. Plus, they brought back franchise cornerstone Bobby Wagner after one year in Los Angeles. They also brought back Jarran Reed — a 2016 Seahawks second-round pick — after a season each with Kansas City and Green Bay.

Additionally, they signed former Broncos defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, former Giants safety Julian Love, former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and former Lions center Evan Brown. The Seahawks were one of the most active teams in NFL free agency this offseason.

In addition, the team had two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With the #5 overall selection, they selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. And, with star wide receiver Tyler Lockett turning 31 in September, the team used its second first-round pick on Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. I had Njigba rated as the top receiver in this year’s NFL Draft class and he fell to 20th overall.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a route ARTIST 😳



Njigba has reportedly appeared “faster” in pads than he does without.



Brock Huard (former NFL QB) said that he believes Njigba is a “blend” of Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.



Njigba has reportedly been an early “favorite target” of… pic.twitter.com/uX35QQh23V — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2023

Seattle also possessed two second-round picks and used them on Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall, and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet. They did not select in the third round but added even more young talent with two picks in each the fourth and fifth rounds. All four players were either offensive or defensive lineman, as Seattle looks to get stronger in the trenches.

Season Outlook

It’s hard to find an NFL team that went more all-in than the Seattle Seahawks. It makes a lot of sense, too. They sneaked into the playoffs last season, and they figure to be better this year. Plus, the NFC is relatively weak compared to the AFC.

The team to beat in the NFC West is the San Francisco 49ers and they have a big-time question mark at quarterback, the most important position in professional sports. Speaking of questions at quarterback, which NFC team doesn’t have at least SOME question about its signal-caller? Geno Smith might not be a star, or even Top 10 in the NFL at the position, but does he need to be?

No, he doesn’t. And based on the current landscape of the NFC, he’s probably one of the five best in the conference. And that’s enough with the rest of this roster to get this team into the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll have enough talent around them to compete in the NFC West and reach the playoffs this NFL season. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

According to Sharp Football, Seattle has the 10th easiest schedule in the NFL this season. Their defense was embarrassing last season, so they added five defensive free agents and two potential starters in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

Even a slightly improved defense and similar offensive output puts them in a strong position to contend in a watered-down NFC. I like the Seahawks to go OVER 9.5 wins and make the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks Predicted Win Total: OVER 9.5