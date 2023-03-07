Geno Smith Is Latest QB Domino To Fall; Signs $105 Million Contract Extension With Seattle

Videos by OutKick

Geno Smith is the latest QB domino to fall in what has already been an eventful day for quarterback news.

The Seattle Seahawks decided to make Geno their franchise QB for the foreseeable future, agreeing to a three-year, $105 million deal on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources with the Seahawks also relayed that Smith will make $52 million in his first year of the deal.

Seattle was pressed to make a decision ahead of Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. The Seahawks and general manager John Schneider would have owed Geno a guaranteed $32.4 million next year if he was hit with the franchise tag.

While the Smith signing was in the tea leaves all along, it’s a move that comes as a surprise relative to Smith’s trajectory in the league.

Going from a New York Jets QB bust to the most accurate passer in the league was a wild flip on Smith’s narrative.

Geno Smith’s Incredible Comeback

On his fourth team; following a string of backup jobs; and recuperating from his stint as a failed Jets quarterback, Smith was carrying the weight of the world coming into 2022. Taking over for the decade-long starter Russell Wilson, Smith eventually ran away with the job during the regular season.

During a year considered by many to be a “rebuild” opportunity for Seattle, Smith led the team to a playoff appearance (9-8). Geno won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year honor for his efforts. Smith threw for 30 TDs, 11 interceptions and 4,282 passing yards. Smith also finished the year as the NFL’s most accurate passer with a 69.8 completion percentage.

The Smith signing could affect forthcoming QB contract news, like the Giants’ situation with Daniel Jones. Representation for Jones has reportedly set an asking price of $45 million per year, which may take a hit as a result of Smith’s contract. If anything, it supports the idea that Jones’ deal with the Giants will be a three-year deal to minimize any possible risk, should they choose to pay him $40 million or more.

Earlier Monday, ex-Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the top name in free agency, decided to join the New Orleans Saints as the franchise’s new quarterback. Carr will transfer to the NFC to challenge guys like Geno for the conference crown.

