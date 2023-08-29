2023 NFC East Division Preview: Washington Commanders Roster Better Than Most Realize

Videos by OutKick

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is almost here! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Over the past three weeks, we covered the AFC West and NFC West, the AFC North and NFC North and the AFC South and the NFC South. This week, we turn our attention to the final two divisions. And that continues with last year’s last-place finisher in the NFC East, the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders 2022-23 Record: 8-8-1

Washington Commanders 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 6.5

Offseason Moves

These offseason reviews are generally about what happened with players and coaches. But I’d be remiss to not mention the biggest offseason move for the Washington Commanders. The NFL finally forced Dan Snyder to sell the team. Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and his investment group bought the team, completely changing the culture of the franchise.

Additionally, they hired former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy frequently interviews for head coaching jobs in the league, but never lands one. Some theorized that he needed to get out from under Andy Reid to have a chance. So, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera provided Bieniemy that opportunity.

And that’s a major change for Bieniemy whose starting quarterback was Patrick Mahomes for all five of his seasons as the team’s OC. Now, he gets Sam Howell. Some thought Washington might pursue a starting quarterback this offseason, but all they added is veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, indicating they were ready to move forward with Howell.

The Washington Commanders are counting on quarterback Sam Howell to help them compete in a tough NFC East this upcoming NFL season. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington didn’t do a lot during the offseason as far as roster construction. They claimed cornerback Cam Dantzler off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings but cut him in June. The Commanders signed former Chiefs lineman Andrew Wylie, who is expected to start at right tackle. They also added linebacker Cody Barton to start in the middle of the defense. Otherwise, last year’s team remains largely intact.

During the NFL Draft, the Commanders used their first round pick on Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Forbes has high-upside and was one of several first-round graded cornerbacks. He should start right away. They continued to focus on their secondary, selected Illinois safety Jartavius Martin in the second round. The Commanders picked Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg in round three.

Season Outlook

As mentioned, the Commanders return the core of their team from last year that finished 8-8-1. But Vegas sees them taking a couple steps backwards this season, setting their win total over/under at just 6.5. Their defense was sixth in the NFL last season in expected points added (EPA) and should be good again this year.

As far as offense, they’ll go as far as Sam Howell can take them. The team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he started one game last season. That was a Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys where Dallas had very little to play for. The Commanders won 26-6 and Howell went 11-19 passing for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 35 yards and a score.

I have higher hopes for Howell than many. First, the Commanders have some good pieces on offense. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are a very solid wide receiver duo with Curtis Samuel as an intriguing third option. Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson give them multiple looks in the backfield. And Logan Thomas — if he can stay healthy — is a freakishly athletic tight end.

Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin form a solid receiving duo for Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There are questions along the offensive line, and that’s an issue. But the addition of Eric Bieniemy is important. Teams might not view him as a head coach, but he’s undoubtedly a strong offensive coordinator. That’s an upgrade that matters.

But they face a tough schedule playing in the NFC East, also having to face the entire AFC East. To me, that’s what makes it tough to bet their over. This roster is better than most believe. And, ultimately, I do think they win at least seven games with a potential to surprise some people in the NFC East.

Washington Commanders Predicted Win Total: OVER 6.5