2023 Goes Out With A Bang: Scientists Are Concerned About The Possibility Of ‘Zombie Deer Disease” Spreading To Humans

Now that we’re in the final days of 2023, for a lot of folks, the focus has shifted to what could be ahead in 2024. Well, forget good fortune and getting in shape, some scientists are concerned about zombie deer disease” spreading to humans.

2024 could be wild…

Now, I’m not a hunter, but I grew up around a lot of people who are so I’m familiar with chronic wasting disease. That’s a brain disease found in deer that causes weight loss, stumbling, listlessness, and neurological symptoms.

All of those are very zombie-like symptoms.

However, “chronic wasting disease” doesn’t exactly strike fear into people’s hearts the way “zombie deer disease” does. Apparently, that name comes from the way the disease changes the animal’s brain functioning.

We’ll see. I feel like it’s only a few more years before they start calling “doomsday murder super disease” or something like that.

The reason it’s coming up now, per Fox News, is that there was a case of chronic wasting disease discovered in Yellowstone National Park last month. That was the first time that has happened, so people were understandably concerned.

Scientists are wondering whether or not “zombie deer disease” could turn into “zombie people disease.” Fortunately, that hasn’t happened… yet.

Studies suggest that other primates like monkeys could be susceptible to the disease, so it stands to reason that humans could also be at risk.

I’m not concerned. As I said, this has been around for years, it’s not new.

Although, I might take a rain check on the venison… actually, meh, I’ll risk it.

