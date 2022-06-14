2022 U.S. Open Preview: Latest Odds, Picks, and Predictions

The world of golf is abuzz right now for, well, a variety of reasons. It’s all coming to a head at the third major of the year, the U.S. Open, being played this week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Players who left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series are allowed by the USGA to compete this week, so Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are on site mingling with LIV critics. Rory McIlroy notably continued sharing his displeasure with the ordeal.

His sticks are also doing plenty of talking.

McIlroy has played his best golf in years leading up to this major, and after claiming victory at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday, he’s the favorite at Fanduel Sportsbook to win the U.S. Open at +1100.

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the third hole during a practice round prior to the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club on June 13, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Here are our best picks for the week, with all odds via Fanduel Sportsbook.

Outright winner

McIlroy finished second at the Masters and eighth at the PGA Championship. But he’s still searching for his first major title since 2014, so we’re looking for some back-up options with longer odds.

Before LIV dominated the headlines, the golf story of the year was Scottie Scheffler (+1500), who won four times in a six-start stretch that culminated at the Masters. A surprising missed cut at the PGA means his odds here took a slight hit, but we think he’ll bounce back in a big way this week just as people start forgetting about him.

The longshot of the week has to be Sungjae Im (+3600). He played great at the Masters before COVID-19 knocked him out of the PGA. But not only is he in top form, Im fits the mold of a U.S. Open champion beautifully. He’s an accurate driver, plus he ranks second on the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green, meaning if he finds that long USGA rough, he’ll be better than most at getting out of it.

US Open – Outright Winner Odds per FanDuel Sportsbook

Top 10 finish

Daniel Berger (+360) is good value down this list. He’s one of those guys who gets lost in the shuffle but remains capable of winning any PGA Tour event. Ranked top-15 on tour in both driving accuracy and SG: Approach, Berger tied for seventh at last year’s U.S. Open and tied for sixth in 2018.

Golf fans are starting to learn the name Seamus Power (+500), an Irishman who won his first PGA Tour event last year and began playing the majors this year. He’s 2-for-2 in major cuts so far, tying for 27th at Augusta before a T9 in his PGA Championship debut. This is still a longshot, but his five top 10s this season and his ability to score (ranked 17th in birdies per round, fourth in bogey avoidance) give us confidence.

First-round leader

The favorites in this category mirror the list of favorites to win, led by McIlroy (+1600) and Justin Thomas (+2000) one and two. McIlroy did lead after one round at the PGA and would be a reasonable pick, but let’s not underestimate Joaquin Niemann (+5000).

He was drawn into Tiger Woods’ group Thursday at the Masters, yet the hordes of fans didn’t faze him as he opened with a 3-under 69. Then he went 2 under in his first round at the PGA, showing a propensity for starting fast. The Chilean up-and-comer has made the cut at his past seven major starts, and getting him at +5000 provides a tempting payout.

–Field Level Media

