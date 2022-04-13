2022 RBC Heritage: Betting Guide

Let’s face it. We’re all likely suffering a bit from a Masters hangover. However, the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links is not a tournament you’ll want to miss. Just a two-hour drive up the road from Augusta on Hilton Head Island, this is one of the most scenic courses on the PGA Tour and the field is absolutely loaded with 5 of the Top 10 players in the world participating.

Last week, we had outright winner tickets on both Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith at +1500, which made for a stress-free (and profitable) final round. Normally, I’m more of a behind-the-scenes guy at Outkick, but perhaps I’ll make these golf betting guides a regular thing if there’s continued interest.

For this week at the RBC Heritage, I’ll be targeting golfers who are playing well currently but have also produced consistent results at Harbour Town. The course is known for small greens and tree-lined fairways, so we’ll also need to focus on golfers that can keep the ball in play off the tee and have shown to have great touch around the greens.

Here are my best bets for the 2022 RBC Heritage:

Outright Winners (Odds via PointsBet Sportsbook)

Corey Conners (+2500): Conners is coming off an impressive showing at The Masters where he tied for 6th place and he finished T4 at last year’s RBC Heritage. He also excels in driving accuracy (ranked 38th) and Green in Regulation % (3rd).

Russell Henley (+3000): Finished T9 at the 2021 RBC Heritage and has performed well recently (T30 Masters, T13 at both THE PLAYERS and Bay Hill). Another player that ranks high in both driving accuracy (23rd), GIR% (9th), and Shots Gained Around the Green (27th).

Harold Varner III (+5500): Somewhat of a sleeper pick at +5500 but there’s considerable value here given his performance at his first Masters last week where he tied for 23rd. He was also runner-up to Stewart Cink at last year’s RBC. Varner can be streaky, so watch out if he gets it going.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2000): While he lacks driving accuracy, he makes up for it with touch around the greens (ranked 15th in SG: Around the Green) and is leading the PGA Tour this season in SG: Total. In his last two RBC Heritage tournaments, he’s finished T4 and T14.

Other Bets to Target: