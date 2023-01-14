2022 NFL All-Pro Team: What AP Voters Got Right and Wrong

The 2022 AP list of All-Pro players is out, and there were certainly some surprises.

DISCLAIMER: OutKick’s Armando Salguero is an AP voter.

For the most part, the list was fairly straightforward, with predictable, easily justifiable winners.

Few would argue with Patrick Mahomes, for example, being named a first team All-Pro quarterback.

But there were a few snubs and odd results regardless.

For one, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t make the first team, despite finishing fourth in receiving yards and third in touchdowns. Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill all also had fantastic seasons, but Brown certainly could have been deserving.

Adams is part of a confusing stat; the lowly Raiders somehow placed three players on the All-Pro list. That was second only to the Kansas City Chiefs, who had four.

Of course, the Chiefs went 14-3, while the Raiders were just 6-11.

It’s hard to argue with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams as All-Pro picks, but it raises the question, why wasn’t the team better?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Davante Adams #17 and Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Jacobs scored a touchdown in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

What’s even crazier than the Raiders poor performance despite exceptional skill players is that Adams believed they should have had even more on the list.

The dismal record doesn’t exactly reflect well on the Raiders coaching staff and quarterback Derek Carr.

Seems like Adams’ pre-season expectations for Carr might have been a bit too high.

Somehow Myles Garrett also didn’t make the first team, despite finishing second in the league in sacks. Neither did Derwin James, although he did miss significant time during the regular season.

But Kelce, Parsons, Jefferson, Bosa…many of the choices were right on the money.

One thing’s for certain after seeing this list; Raiders fans must be shaking their heads, wondering how their season went so poorly despite the top level talent.