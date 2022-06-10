2022 Belmont Stakes Best Bets

The final jewel of the Triple Crown is upon us and although this may not be the most talented group of three-year-olds ever assembled, there are several interesting storylines to follow. And as always, a 3 to 1 winner in a race loaded with talent and a 3 to 1 winner in a $5,000 maiden claimer both pay the same at the window. This 1.5-mile race at Big Sandy is the longest of the Triple Crown races and is a very demanding race for any horse brave enough to enter the starting gate.

This is a breakdown of the field followed by my likely wagers:

We the People (2-1) – After absolutely laying an egg in the Arkansas Derby, this son of Constitution came back with a vengeance at Belmont Park with a 10-length victory in the Peter Pan Stakes. With his inside post position and the early speed he showed in his last race, there is a very good chance that this colt will have the lead going into the first turn. His jockey, Flavien Prat, is one of the best riders in the country. If he gets to set slow fractions, he may be very difficult to catch. I think he is a must for exotic wagers like pick 4s and trifectas but I think there will be very little value on a win wager. Skippylongstocking (20-1) – This colt definitely has the best name in the field and has taken some money at the window from yours truly. He is a closer and would really need a hot pace to have a shot which I think is unlikely. That being said, he definitely tries hard and it wouldn’t surprise me if he finds his way into a trifecta or superfecta. Nest (8-1) – This daughter of Curlin is the lone filly in the field. Only 23 fillies have ever raced in the Belmont Stakes and only 3 fillies have ever won the Belmont Stakes. The last filly to win the race was Rags to Riches and she was trained by Nest’s trainer, Todd Pletcher. I feel like this gal is in deep water here and I will not have her on any of my tickets. Rich Strike (7-2) – Looking back on the Kentucky Derby, even if someone from the future came back and told me that Rich Strike had won the Derby, I still don’t think I could have bet this horse. He has two lifetime wins (both at Churchill Downs) and outside of those, there is nothing very impressive on the resume. I think he got an extremely hot pace to close into and I think that he will not be so lucky in this race. I wouldn’t be shocked if he finishes off the board. Creative Minister (6-1) – If I can get anywhere close to this morning line come post time, I think I will be knocking old ladies over trying to get to the window. I think that jockey BJ Hernandez will sit just off of the front runners and come storming home at the top of the stretch. 3 weeks is a short turn around but he was closing in on Early Voting in the Preakness on a track that was very kind to the pace setters. Mo Donegal (5-2) – When there is a big race, I always look to see what horse jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. is riding. Out of all of the closers in the race, I think that Mo Donegal is likely the strongest. With only 8 horses in this field, I think that this son of Uncle Mo will be able to sit much closer to the leaders than he did in the Kentucky Derby. Mo Donegal is trained by Todd Pletcher who has won this race 3 times in his Hall of Fame career. Golden Glider (20-1) – I looked and looked at the past performances of this colt and I don’t think there is a case that I can make for him. He was beaten (sometimes badly) by much less and there isn’t even anything in his form to suggest he can crack the top 4. That being said, I have probably just put him into the winners’ circle. Barber Road (10-1) – I have a soft spot in my heart for this colt. That being said, I think I would need 50 to 1 to even consider a win bet on this son of Race Day. He is the type of horse that never stops trying and will pass the horses who have thrown in the towel. He is not going to win but I do like him to round out trifectas or superfectas.

My wagers:

Win: (5) Creative Minister

Trifecta: (1) We the People, (5) Creative Minister with (1), (5), (6) Mo Donegal with (1), (2) Skippylongstoking, (5), (6), (8) Barber Road