Projected 2022-23 NFL Win Totals And More

On Thursday the highly anticipated 2022-2023 NFL schedule release dropped and fans everywhere rejoiced!

With that comes the strength of schedule rankings, Super Bowl favorites win totals and so much more.

To answer the topics above the top five toughest schedules projected for this upcoming season go as follows:

Los Angeles Rams: .567

Arizona Cardinals: .543

Cincinnati Bengals: .536

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .535

San Francisco 49ers: .533

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the way too early odds to win Super Bowl LVII are:

Buffalo Bills: +650

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +750

Kansas City Chiefs: +950

Los Angels Rams: +1100

Green Bay Packers: +1200

Los Angeles Chargers: +1600

And now for everyone’s favorite, win totals. We all want to know where our teams rank compared to others. One of the best parts about said totals is taking a at stab at the O/U. So that’s exactly what we are going to do with a few a teams around the league

Kansas City Chiefs: O/U 10.5

I’m starting with the Chiefs because, well, they are my team and I’m obligated to. Kansas City had a huge shake up this offseason that was mostly dominated by the news of the Tyreek Hill to Miami trade. There are a lot of question marks surrounding this team in terms of how the abundance of new weapons on both sides of the ball will gel, but when Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are still playing on the team, my money will be on their side every time! During the 2021-22 regular season the Chiefs went 12-5 and were just shy of making their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in 3 years. Granted the AFC West will be a different beast this season, I will still be taking the over of 10.5 (-110) please and thank you!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O/U 11.5

Tom returns to Tampa! Or did he ever really leave? Unclear. What is clear is that the 44 almost 45-year-old quarterback would not have returned to a game he has given his life to for the last 22 years professionally if he didn’t think he could win another Super Bowl. The Bucs went 13-4 last season sharing the best regular-season record with the Green Bay Packers before being eliminated in the divisional round by Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. I have never been a Tom hater and because I appreciate watching greatness and am constantly amazed at what he is able to do, I like the Bucs over 11.5 (-110). If there is a lesson we all should’ve learned by now, it’s to never count out Tom Brady and that competitive fire that drives him into making history over and over again.

Tennessee Titans: O/U 9.5

The Titans have seemed to be a serious contender in the playoffs over the last few years but can’t quite make it over the hump. With that said the team has won 9 or more games under Mike Vrabel in each of his three-season as head coach, including last year’s 12-5 regular-season finish. Vrabel didn’t win NFL Coach of the Year for nothing as the team went most of the season without star running back Derrick Henry. Just because their strength of schedule is near the bottom of the league that doesn’t mean they’ll have the easiest road ahead when facing all four AFC West teams as well as Buffalo on the road and a repeat divisional match-up with Cincinnati at home. While I want to take the over for Titans fans I can see this total going north or south of 9.5 wins.

Green Bay Packers: O/U 10.5

As a Chiefs fan it has had been a dream of mine to have a Super Bowl I rematch and every year I think we are getting close to that happening, it doesn’t. For whatever reason, the Packers have a hangup with the playoffs and I don’t know that it will get easier for them this season without star receiver Devante Adams. However, head coach Matt LaFleur has picked up a 13-win season in each of his 3 seasons as the Packers head coach. While we’re at it, the team did go 7-0 without Adams in those three seasons. This total is one I am on the fence about which sounds crazy when you’ve got a team who is led by one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. However, when you factor in their division, conference and strength of schedule, it feels like the Packers should have no problem exceeding this total.

Buffalo Bills: O/U 11.5

The Buffalo Bills put on quite a show last season and gave us perhaps one the best games in NFL history when they played the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional match-up that turned into an instant classic. Because of their performance displayed on the field throughout the 2021-22 season (which boasted a 11-6 record) and seeing as how most of the team is still in tact from last season is probably a good reason why they are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Even though this pains me to say as someone who views the Bills as a direct threat to my Chiefs I think the over of 11.5 (-115) is a smart play for this young team loaded with crazy talent.

Los Angeles Rams: O/U 10.5

It feels like we should include the Rams here seeing as how they are the defending Super Bowl Champs. And while they have arguably two of the best players (if not the best) in the league in their respective positions in Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, I think they got lucky with their SB LVI run. (I said it) They never stood out to me as the most impressive or dominate team last year and had some questionable inconsistencies midway through the season. They are not going to be the same team returning for the 2022-23 season and have the strongest strength of schedule, therefore I don’t see any “running it back” taking place for Los Angeles. If I haven’t alluded to it already I am leaning Rams under 10.5 (-130) wins despite going 12-5 and taking home the Lombardi Trophy just last year.

