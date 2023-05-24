Stunning UFO Footage Appears To Show Massive Craft

Videos by OutKick

Some unbelievable UFO footage has hit the web.

As OutKick readers know, UFO sightings aren’t just common at this point. Interest in them is soaring, and speculation about what’s going on is through the roof ever since the Chinese spy balloon flew across America before being blown out of the sky.

It’s a topic that grows in popularity with every passing day, and UFO enthusiasts now have some of the most stunning footage ever released.

Jeremy Corbell, an expert in the UFO field, released images and videos from an April 20, 2021 sighting near the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms at Camp Wilson in California.

Stunning UFO video surfaces from 2021.

In the photos and video, you can clearly see a triangular craft in the sky with multiple illuminated dots on it, and the UFO was believed to be roughly the size of half a football field. The unknown object was in the sky for roughly ten minutes before disappearing.

“There was a significant air and ground response for approximately three hours after this mass sighting; presumed by witnesses to be a search and reconnaissance effort,” Corbell wrote on Instagram when explaining what happened.

You can check out the videos and photos below.

This footage is absolutely incredible.

Of all the UFO footage we’ve ever seen, there’s no question this is among the best. It’s clear as day, was filmed by a military installation and there were roughly 50 witnesses.

It’s also coming from a reputable source in the UFO world. All of that combines to give people a bizarre and stunning look at something unknown in the sky.

Now, before we all claim it’s videos of aliens flying over California, let me float a different theory. You know what that looks like?

It looks like America’s latest stealth bomber, the B-21. We know for a fact a lot of sightings in the southwest back in the day were simply people looking at planes and tech they had no idea existed.

Is it possible this was a B-21 Raider flying around? I think it’s the most likely explanation. Look at the pictures and videos and then compare it to the photo below. It’s very similar in my mind.

The B-21 Raider is America’s latest stealth bomber. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

No matter what it was, there’s no doubt it’s arguably the most stunning UFO video we’ve ever seen. Just absolutely incredible footage and photos. Sound off the comments with your best theories.