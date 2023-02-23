1619 Project Writer Earns $36k For Speech Criticizing Rich Elites In Front Of Rich White Elites

Videos by OutKick

The 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones secured $36,000 from taxpayers over the weekend during a speech in which she denounced Virginia, the founding fathers, and powerful elites.

Hannah-Jones continues to make a fortune by lambasting white people for their inherent racism. Yet, she appeared on stage in McLean, Virginia, one of the wealthiest suburbs in Washington DC, where the population is a mere 2 percent black.

A majority white audience also made up her DC speaking engagement.

The guilty white attendees heard Hannah-Jones rail against how the rich and powerful use race as a way to pit the working classes against each other to maintain their power and block “redistributionist” policies, reports The Daily Wire.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks onstage at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

“[The powerful want you to believe that if you work hard like them you’ll be rich one day, too. You won’t,” she said. “But if I say everything in our society has been created by government policy, local, state, federal, by private policy, then I start to support policies of redistribution.”

Later in her speech, Hannah-Jones implied Virginians choose a Republican governor in 2021 as a means to embrace the legacy of slavery.

“So much of what we are fighting against in our society was architected here,” she added. “The true heart of America was Virginia … The primary drafters of our founding documents of this idea of republicanism, they were all Virginians and they were all enslavers.”

“A red former Confederate state that turns blue and now it’s in the balance … which legacy will this state succumb to or will it be a state that moves forward?”

Hannah-Jones says her motivation is “rage.” That she speaks and does interviews about the atrocities that plague America for justice.

Hmm.

She makes statements like those as she earned more than $1.2 million in speaking fees just within the last year.

A true “working” woman.

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a hypocrite. She’s an elite herself. She’s privileged. Hannah-Jones is yet another public figure who has enriched herself on the back of racial tensions in America.

As we argued in a column earlier this month, much rides on the fear of white supremacy. The 1619 Project could not exist without said fear:

Nikole Hannah-Jones couldn’t spread misinformation about the history of America and profit $36,000 to speak to elite white people about their privileges if racial tensions didn’t persist.