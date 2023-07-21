11-Year-Old Daughter Of Longtime MLS Goalie Brad Knighton Dies In Boating Accident

Videos by OutKick

The daughter of Major League Soccer veteran Brad Knighton died in a boating accident in South Carolina on Wednesday. She was only 11 years old.

Olivia Knighton was riding in a 23-foot-boat on the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River when the boat was “rocked by a large wake” from a passing craft.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, all 12 passengers fell overboard.

The boat’s propeller struck Olivia, and she later died from her injuries.

“There are no words to express the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment,” Brad Knighton wrote in a social media post Thursday.

“Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday. We are all still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly.”

“Somehow, we will get through this together as a family.”

Knighton played 12 seasons as a goalkeeper for the New England Revolution.

The soccer club issued a statement Thursday regarding Olivia’s death.

“Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution throughout her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit,” the Revolution posted. “Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts.”

The New England Patriots also expressed their condolences.

“We are heartbroken by this devastating news and extend our sincerest sympathies to the Knighton family and the Revolution organization,” the Patriots tweeted.

Knighton retired in January after a 16-year career. He helped the Revolution reach the MLS Cup Finals in 2007 and 2014.