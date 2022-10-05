‘SNL’ Is Laughing At You, And ‘SNL’ Does Not Care

Liberal media bias is real, and it reached shocking new levels during the Trump era.

When Twitter users point out biased news stories en masse, reporters don’t mend their ways. They double down on their biases.

Or, in some cases, triple down, ignoring poll after poll that shows a cratering trust in their institution.

Why? They either still can’t see their how they tip the scales on the Left’s behalf, or they don’t care that John Q. Public is on to their tricks. Narrative matters more than Journalism 101. And it doesn’t seem likely to change in the near future.

It’s gotten so severe we still see headlines where the GOP “pounces” or “seizes” on Democratic blunders despite relentless conservative mockery on that framing device.

We’re seeing a similar paradigm with the start of the new “Saturday Night Live” season.

SNL Knows It Heavily Leans Left, And Doesn’t Care

The venerable sketch show once hit political targets across the ideological aisle. “SNL” taunted President Gerald Ford back in the mid-70s, and it did the same to Presidents Reagan and Clinton in the ‘80s and ‘90s, respectively.

Not any more.

The show went overboard on Trump jokes over the past few years, and rightly so given his flaws and oversized persona. Yet “SNL” hit the comedic brakes during the Obama years, going so far as to serenade him as he left the Oval Office.

Twice.

Now? “SNL” mostly avoids President Joe Biden or his word salad-prone Vice President, Kamala Harris.

The show’s hard-Left tilt is so obvious even The New York Times brought it up. The progressive outlet interviewed show founder Lorne Michaels about “SNL’s” 48th season and whether it would address the disparity.

Michaels ducked the question. So the reporter reframed the query, hoping the first time was just a misunderstanding. Again, Michaels couldn’t deliver anything approaching a straight answer.

Translation: Michaels knows “SNL” is heavily tilted to the Left, and he can’t even be bothered to address it.

The show’s Oct. 1 season premiere all but confirmed Michaels’ mindset. The cold open, what “SNL” fans call the first sketch of the night, addressed the GOP elephant in the room.

“SNL” is now as biased as most news outlets. Maybe more.

Recent Show Targeted Republicans

The meta cold open found host Miles Teller, playing football legend Peyton Manning, wondering aloud about “SNL’s” new season and how it might compare to recent outings.

“I gotta mention, where’s the balance politically… they’re making Trump-Columbus jokes, meanwhile Biden’s lost his damn marbles.” Miles Teller, as Peyton Manning, on ‘SNL’

The show proceeded to target Trump, Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Gov. Krisi Noem.

All Republicans.

And it happened during the same weekend President Biden thought a dead Congresswoman was in the room with him and VP Harris declared her partnership with North, not South, Korea.

The comedic bias should only intensify in the weeks leading up to the mid-terms.

Michaels wasn’t always tight-lipped about the show’s overt bias. In 2014, Michaels ‘fessed up to the show’s imbalance with a pathetic rationale. One party can take a joke better than the other.

“Democrats tend to take it personally; Republicans think it’s funny.” Lorne Michaels

In that same interview, Michaels puffed out his corporate chest to declare his show’s prime directive.

“Our job — and it sounds too grand to say and none of us ever say it — is speaking truth to power. Lorne Michaels

That’s assuming the “power” in question is part of the Grand Old Party.

Michaels and “SNL” know we know the show is hopelessly partisan in 2022, regardless of its glorious history. They’re willing to admit it to our faces without fear of any ratings repercussions.