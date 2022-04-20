Zurich Classic Betting Guide: 3 Teams to Target

The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town last week was a bit of a roller coaster. We had a +5500 outright winner ticket for Harold Varner III who was leading after the third round, but he only managed to shoot a 1-under 70 on Sunday to finish T3 and out of the playoff. Corey Conners finished in 12th place at -9 but if he could have avoided shooting 4-over on the 14th hole for the tournament, we may have seen him on Sunday wearing the Tartan jacket.

Still, we managed to cash our Joaquín Niemann – Top South American (+130) bet and we’re still riding high after predicting Scottie Scheffler would win the Masters.

This week, the PGA Tour heads to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. This is the lone team event on the calendar this year and only the 5th time this format has been utilized. Teams will play best ball on Thursday/Saturday and alternate shot format on Friday/Sunday.

From a betting perspective, this tournament can be challenging to predict as you need to consider both team dynamics and individual performance trends.

Outright Winners (Odds provided by PointsBet Sportsbook)

Cameron Smith/Marc Leishman (+900) – Smith and Leishman won this event last year and have been close friends for years. Smith missed the cut last weekend but that’s likely a positive after finishing T3 at the Masters. Before last week, Smith was one of the hottest players on Tour and has won this event twice, once in 2017 with Jonas Blixt and again last year.

Will Zalatoris/Davis Riley (+3000) – These guys have been playing against each other since their junior golf days and both have narrowly missed out on winning this year (each coming up short in a playoff). Perhaps this is the week they get their first win on tour?

Joaquin Nieman/Mito Pereira (+2200) – Nieman and Pereira are good friends and both played well last week at Harbour Town finishing T12 and T26 respectively, while Nieman has one win this year at the Genesis Invitational. Both excel at approach shots, which are important this week given the length of the course.

Other Bets to Consider

Keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.