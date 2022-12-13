Zoe Saldana Reverses Course, Walks Back Tone Deaf Comments About Being ‘Stuck’ In Franchise Films

Zoe Saldana is walking back some wildly tone-deaf comments she made about being stuck in franchise films.

Please keep her in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Saldana was doing the rounds to promote Avatar: The Way of Water, the timely sequel to the 2009 mega-hit (although for some reason I’ve never met a massive Avatar fan).

Saldana has appeared in some of the biggest movie franchises on the planet, like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek.

However, in an interview with WWD, she lamented that her career has been “stuck” in mega-franchises.

“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” Saldana said. She acknowledged that she was thankful for the opportunities but that she was feeling stuck artistically.

That’s fair, though you could argue that the CGI folks who turn her into a big blue alien are doing more of the artistic heavy lifting.

So, does she not like all of the perks that come with these roles? As Christian Toto points out, those include — among other things — steady work, huge paydays, and as many lucrative Comic-Con appearances as you want.

Maybe she does like all of that fun stuff and just momentarily forgot.

It happens.

Zoe Saldana said she felt “stuck” in the franchise films that made her career. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Saldana: ‘Set The Record Straight’

At the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, Saldana backtracked on those statements while walking the blue carpet.

Yes; the blue carpet.

Zoe Saldaña sets the record straight about her feelings filming franchises pic.twitter.com/Ds5g8k4LKV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 13, 2022

“I would love to set the record straight,” Saldana said. “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time.

“If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into.”

Saldana then made it clear that she knows where her bread is buttered. She heaped praise on most major of the big-name franchise filmmakers she has worked with.

“I relate to men like James Gunn and James Cameron and JJ Abrams, and Steven Spielberg. Because maybe there is a common thread, maybe there’s something that we all have in common of knowing what it’s like to be misfits, and growing up feeling like you don’t belong and finding that space created that blank canvas, where you can imagine the unimaginable,” Saldana said.

That was a lengthy way of saying, “My bad, please keep hiring me.”

